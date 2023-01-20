Read full article on original website
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
Man found dead inside car at Lakewood, NJ gas station
LAKEWOOD — A man was found dead early Sunday morning inside a vehicle parked at a gas station on Route 9. The car was parked at the Exxon station at the intersection of County Line Road. The body was found around 2 a.m., Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith confirmed....
South Amboy fire burns through multiple vehicles in same parking lot
SOUTH AMBOY — First responders were at the scene of roughly 10 vehicles on fire very early Monday, according to city firefighters. The vehicles were all parked in the same lot on Lower Main Street, prompting the South Amboy Fire Department and Middlesex County Hazmat to respond. Of the...
City by city, NJ report examines gap between renters and rentals
There's inequality and affordability challenges plaguing rental markets throughout the Garden State, and a new report goes city by city to shine a closer light on the issue. "We have a huge disparity between the number of available and affordable units, and the number of people who need them," Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ, told New Jersey 101.5.
Doing your taxes? The NJ IRS Criminal Investigation Unit has some warnings
💵 The NJ IRS Criminal Investigation Unit says beware of scammers. 🚨 They may use a variety of fraudulent techniques. 🔎 You should also select your tax preparer carefully. Now that the holiday season is over, tis the season to do your taxes. With so many people...
Logon and say ‘I do’ – Virtual weddings may become permanent in NJ
💻 8,000 fewer weddings were held in NJ during 2020. 💻 Proposal would eliminate the need to appear in person to get a marriage license. Pandemic restrictions changed a lot of things in New Jersey and it certainly made many of us more comfortable with conducting business virtually on platforms like Zoom and Teams.
Ready to Settle Down? NJ Ranks 7th Best State To Raise a Family in 2023!
If you're looking for a place to plant down roots and start a family, turns out New Jersey is a pretty good place to do it in. In fact, it's one of the best!. According to a new study by WalletHub, "2023's Best and Worst States to Start a Family", New Jersey is ranked as one of the Top 10 states to raise a family!
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
Will East Brunswick join these NJ districts adding an Islamic holiday to calendar?
EAST BRUNSWICK — Muslim residents have urged the township Board of Education to add the religion’s major holidays to the school calendar. In Arabic, Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast.” There are two such major festivities in the Islamic calendar — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
I-295 Re-Opens in Ewing, NJ Mercer County Following Tractor Trailer Fire
UPDATE: I-295 has reopened following an earlier vehicle. The right lane is blocked in the area of Hopewell Township. Delays remain, but traffic is getting by in the immediate area of the earlier fire (8:20 am, Monday). ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:. Heads up if you're driving on I-295 in Mercer County...
5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ
EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer told New Jersey 101.5.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
