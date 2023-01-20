ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

94.5 PST

NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
CARLSTADT, NJ
94.5 PST

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
LINDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

City by city, NJ report examines gap between renters and rentals

There's inequality and affordability challenges plaguing rental markets throughout the Garden State, and a new report goes city by city to shine a closer light on the issue. "We have a huge disparity between the number of available and affordable units, and the number of people who need them," Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ, told New Jersey 101.5.
94.5 PST

Logon and say ‘I do’ – Virtual weddings may become permanent in NJ

💻 8,000 fewer weddings were held in NJ during 2020. 💻 Proposal would eliminate the need to appear in person to get a marriage license. Pandemic restrictions changed a lot of things in New Jersey and it certainly made many of us more comfortable with conducting business virtually on platforms like Zoom and Teams.
94.5 PST

5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ

EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer told New Jersey 101.5.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence

We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state

On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
FLORIDA STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

