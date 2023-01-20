ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Times of San Diego

Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985

The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez

Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans struggle to pay utility bills

San Diego Gas and Electric customers are opening surprisingly high utility bills this month, as natural gas rates are more than double what they were a year ago. In other news, homelessness has been dropping among veterans in San Diego County, but Supervisor Nathan Fletcher wants a regional strategy to end it completely. Plus, a local author talks about her new novel about the pressures of being a teen.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 15 News

Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

