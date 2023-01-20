Read full article on original website
police1.com
San Diego settles in-custody death case for $12M after judge threw out previous award
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will pay $12 million to the widow and children of Lucky Phounsy, who died after being beaten, repeatedly shocked with a stun gun, and hogtied in a struggle with sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago. The settlement ends a long-running case that focused...
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
KPBS
San Diego County Sheriff expands Naloxone distribution to combat opioid overdoses
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is launching a new effort to get a life-saving medication out to places where opioid overdoses are likely to happen. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere has the story. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medication that quickly reverses the effects of an overdose from...
Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985
The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
KPBS
San Diego Step2Dance has ties to Monterey Park tragedy dance studio
The tragedy in Monterey Park hits home for a pair of dance studio owners here in San Diego. They used to teach at the Star Ballroom in Monterey Park where the shooting happened. KPBS’ Alexander Nguyen has that part of the story. The tragedy in Monterey Park hits home...
Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez
Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
Attempted robbery in downtown San Diego leads to knife fight, 1 arrested
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in downtown San Diego early Monday morning.
Family of man who died from San Diego Sheriff's restraints settles for $12M
SAN DIEGO — Nearly eight years after 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy died during an altercation with San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies inside his Santee home, San Diego County has agreed to pay Phounsy's $12 million dollars. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, the judge approved the settlement in...
Arizona woman identified as pedestrian killed in PB crash
An Arizona woman has been named as the person killed by a vehicle while standing on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, announced the Medical Examiner’s Office.
CVPD detective resumes testimony in Millete preliminary hearing
The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused in the death of his wife Maya, resumed Monday, and it could potentially conclude the following day.
Police release video of East County officer-involved shooting
San Diego Police have released video following an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a deadly stabbing in the College East neighborhood last Tuesday.
Woman who died in suspected DUI crash in Crown Point identified
Authorities have publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay.
Miramar Marine identified as motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash
A 22-year-old man who was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 15 wreck, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Loved ones raise awareness after 22-year-old in San Diego reportedly overdoses
The community in North County has rallied together after Kyle Bleakley died from an accidental drug overdose.
KPBS
San Diegans struggle to pay utility bills
San Diego Gas and Electric customers are opening surprisingly high utility bills this month, as natural gas rates are more than double what they were a year ago. In other news, homelessness has been dropping among veterans in San Diego County, but Supervisor Nathan Fletcher wants a regional strategy to end it completely. Plus, a local author talks about her new novel about the pressures of being a teen.
ABC 15 News
Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
onscene.tv
Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
southarkansassun.com
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
