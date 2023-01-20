Read full article on original website
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy
A Washington, D.C., jury found four members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy on Monday over a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, AP reports. Why it matters: It's the second set of seditious conspiracy convictions against the anti-government...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
What's next after federal judge dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
A federal judge dismissed suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, but he ruled that DeSantis violated Warren's free speech rights when he sent the prosecutor packing. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle, a Bill Clinton appointee, ruled Friday that he didn't...
Capitol rioter who rested feet on desk in Pelosi's office found guilty on 8 counts
Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his feet propped on a desk inside the office of Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of eight charges by a federal jury on Monday, AP reports. Details: The eight charges Barnett faced included theft...
Coons: After Biden, other officials likely searching for classified docs
In light of the discovery of additional classified documents in President Biden's home, many other senior and former elected officials are likely conducting personal searches for any documents they might have, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Driving the news: Justice Department investigators on Friday conducted a...
Atlanta judge to decide whether to release 2020 election probe report
An Atlanta judge will hear arguments Tuesday about whether an investigative report into efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election should be made public. Why it matters: It’s one step closer to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ decision about indicting Trump or his...
Former top FBI official charged with violating sanctions on Russian oligarch
A former FBI special agent in charge of counterintelligence at the bureau's New York Field Office was charged and arrested over allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on a Russian oligarch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. The big picture: The Justice Department alleged Charles McGonigal, who retired from the FBI in...
Illegal border crossings reach highest number since Biden took office
An increase in the number of people from Nicaragua and Cuba arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border last month led to the highest number of illegal border crossings in a given month recorded during President Biden’s administration. The big picture: The surge in migrants came just before Biden unveiled a...
GOP senator's campaign says cybercriminals stole $690,000 from them
Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from the campaign of Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran (R) by a cybercriminal, his campaign office said in a filing to the Federal Election Commission. Driving the news: A campaign spokesperson told NBC News that the FBI has opened an investigation into the matter.
Over 60% say Biden, Trump inappropriately handled classified docs: Poll
Both former President Trump and President Biden have drawn public disapproval over their handling of classified documents, per a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Driving the news: A majority of Americans say that both Trump and Biden acted inappropriately in their handling of the classified documents, but more, 43%, said that Trump's handling of the documents "was a more serious concern."
2 Democrats call for investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents
At least two Democratic senators have openly called for an investigation into President Biden for his mishandling of classified documents from when he was vice president. The big picture: The senators aren't alone. About two-thirds of Americans favor such an investigation, with a majority of Democrats supporting the idea, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.
Steve McFadden's lawyer faces own legal issues
The Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission recommended revoking West Des Moines attorney David Leitner's law license. The recommendation comes after "a long pattern of deliberate misconduct and dishonesty," according to court documents.The intrigue: Leitner represents Steve McFadden, a controversial business owner who filed lawsuits against 11 people for their alleged "defamatory" Facebook comments, the Register reported.Leitner also wrote a letter warning a business owner against writing posts about McFadden — a strategy that's used for "intimidating and silencing criticism," according to first amendment groups.State of play: On Jan. 19, the grievance commission filed a recommendation that Leitner have his license revoked following a series of allegations.Some of the complaints:Helping a business owner hide revenue and assets from the federal government.Changed language in a divorce agreement that altered a custody agreement without notifying the other attorney who then signed it.Falsely claimed his client paid child support when he did not.Mishandling money entrusted to him by clients.Of note: Leitner did not respond to a request for comment from Axios.What's next: The Iowa Supreme Court will consider the recommendation before making a decision on his license.
The Monterey Park shooting exposes a major problem with crime data
Saturday's horrific mass shooting in Monterey Park, California will likely be left out of the FBI's nationwide crime statistics, as neither city nor county officials there are using the Justice Department's new crime reporting system. Why it matters: The country's 18,600 law enforcement agencies have been slow to adopt the...
More classified documents found in new search of Biden's home
Investigators for the Department of Justice discovered six items containing classified document markings during a 13-hour search on Friday of President Biden's Delaware home, according to a statement from Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney. Driving the news: The search, which Bauer said took place at the invitation of the...
