The Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission recommended revoking West Des Moines attorney David Leitner's law license. The recommendation comes after "a long pattern of deliberate misconduct and dishonesty," according to court documents.The intrigue: Leitner represents Steve McFadden, a controversial business owner who filed lawsuits against 11 people for their alleged "defamatory" Facebook comments, the Register reported.Leitner also wrote a letter warning a business owner against writing posts about McFadden — a strategy that's used for "intimidating and silencing criticism," according to first amendment groups.State of play: On Jan. 19, the grievance commission filed a recommendation that Leitner have his license revoked following a series of allegations.Some of the complaints:Helping a business owner hide revenue and assets from the federal government.Changed language in a divorce agreement that altered a custody agreement without notifying the other attorney who then signed it.Falsely claimed his client paid child support when he did not.Mishandling money entrusted to him by clients.Of note: Leitner did not respond to a request for comment from Axios.What's next: The Iowa Supreme Court will consider the recommendation before making a decision on his license.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO