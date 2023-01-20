ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Offers Tory Blaylock, Payton Pierce, Demello Jones, Julian Lewis, Jahmir Joseph, Quincy Porter

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo

When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Offense Seeks Reliability from Tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams

The 2022 season was largely a letdown for Ohio State's top two tailbacks, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Henderson entered the season as a dark horse Heisman candidate after running for 1,248 yards on 6.8 per attempt with 15 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021. For his part, Williams stood as one of the elite backups in the country, having averaged 7.2 yards per carry across 71 carries in 10 appearances.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral Sunday Morning

Few things go better together than football and snow. Sunday morning, Ohio State's stadium, The Horseshoe, is picture-perfect looking. Check this out: "𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙣𝙤𝙬," the Buckeyes announced. Ohio State is coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff loss to Georgia. But the Buckeyes ...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week For Fourth Time After 27-Point Performance Against Iowa

Weekly awards just keep piling up for Brice Sensabaugh. After scoring a career-high 27 points against Iowa, the first-year Buckeye was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sensbaugh hit 10 of his 12 shot attempts and four of his five 3-point attempts in a stellar effort against the Hawkeyes. The 93-77 win snapped a five-game losing skid for Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video

We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The Biggest question leading into Spring practices

The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
939thegame.com

Badgers Snap Skid, Upset OSU

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A flurry of third-period goals lifted Wisconsin to a 4-0 shutout of nationally-ranked Ohio State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Luke LaMaster opened the scoring early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0 after forty minutes. It was his first goal in a Badger uniform.
MADISON, WI
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy