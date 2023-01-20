Ohio State Offers Tory Blaylock, Payton Pierce, Demello Jones, Julian Lewis, Jahmir Joseph, Quincy Porter

Read full article on original website
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
An exciting matchup between two conference rivals, and a pair of top 10 teams, is teed up for Monday night in heart of Ohio, as the Ohio State Buckeyes play host to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Buckeyes are unquestionably one of the...
When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
The 2022 season was largely a letdown for Ohio State's top two tailbacks, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Henderson entered the season as a dark horse Heisman candidate after running for 1,248 yards on 6.8 per attempt with 15 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021. For his part, Williams stood as one of the elite backups in the country, having averaged 7.2 yards per carry across 71 carries in 10 appearances.
The Big Game has carried major College Football Playoff ramifications over the last two seasons. That's unlikely to change in 2023. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the upcoming college football season's top-10 most important conference games. It's not surprising to see the annual Big Ten showdown ...
Ohio State finally has momentum on its side. But at the tail end of their much-needed 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday, a victory that snapped a five-game losing skid, the Buckeyes got another bad break. Zed Key limped off the floor under the weight of two trainers after suffering an apparent knee injury.
Few things go better together than football and snow. Sunday morning, Ohio State's stadium, The Horseshoe, is picture-perfect looking. Check this out: "𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙣𝙤𝙬," the Buckeyes announced. Ohio State is coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff loss to Georgia. But the Buckeyes ...
In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Weekly awards just keep piling up for Brice Sensabaugh. After scoring a career-high 27 points against Iowa, the first-year Buckeye was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sensbaugh hit 10 of his 12 shot attempts and four of his five 3-point attempts in a stellar effort against the Hawkeyes. The 93-77 win snapped a five-game losing skid for Ohio State.
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “With the transfer portal becoming an easy pivot for players wanting...
Owen Spencer is a walk-on no more. Following Ohio State's 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday – a win that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Buckeyes – Chris Holtmann and his team celebrated their victory with their typical abbreviated rendition of the "Buckeye Battle Cry." However,...
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A flurry of third-period goals lifted Wisconsin to a 4-0 shutout of nationally-ranked Ohio State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Luke LaMaster opened the scoring early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0 after forty minutes. It was his first goal in a Badger uniform.
A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman. Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human …. A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman.
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — They thought they were moving into their dream home but ended up with a rental nightmare. That’s what tenants of one of the biggest landlords in the United States are saying, including some in central Ohio. An Arizona company called Progress Residential bought more than 200 houses in Franklin County between […]
