WDAM-TV
USM receives grant for Bennett Auditorium
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exciting news for the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus as a historical building recently received a grant for repair and restoration work. Bennett Auditorium was awarded $235,000 as a part of a Community Heritage Preservation grant. Miss. District 102 Rep. Missy McGee said this...
WDAM-TV
McCarty, military vehicle museums to open in Hattiesburg Sixth Street District
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum dedicated to the life of the late Hattiesburg washer-woman and philanthropist, Oseola McCarty, is set to open later this year. A new back porch, with ADA accessibility, is being added to the Oseola McCarty House one of the museums in the Sixth Street Museum District.
WDAM-TV
USM set to host Human Trafficking Awareness Summit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday afternoon, an issue that encompasses a neighborhood block to around the world will be brought out of the shadows. The “Mississippi Businesses against Trafficking Summit” will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joe Paul Theater inside the Thad Cochran Center on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Perry Central High School offering after-school tutoring
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Testing is right around the corner, and Perry Central High School Principal Joshua Yeager is making sure his students are prepared. In an attempt to help students with their state testing preparation, free tutoring sessions will be available after class until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
WDAM-TV
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
WDAM-TV
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times people worry that the bee population is dying. One local beekeeper, Ed Hafer, said that’s simply not the case. Hafner has 60 colonies in Hattiesburg, where bees are very much alive and thriving right now. “Queens are just starting to kind of pick...
WDAM-TV
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss. Pine...
WDAM-TV
Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
WDAM-TV
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
WDAM-TV
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event. Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new interim county attorney will begin serving Wayne County “effective immediately.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint Walton Montgomery as interim county attorney. The board also decided to place the current county attorney, Cooper Leggett, on administrative leave without pay.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Arts Council hosting annual photo competition/exhibit Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of photographs taken by adults and children in the Pine Belt can be seen Saturday in a special display at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center. It’s all part of the 2023 Amateur Photography and Competition & Exhibit, hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. About 75...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit. A genet is...
WDAM-TV
‘3 Billy Goats Gruff’ coming to Saenger Theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week. The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night. The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “They’re...
WDAM-TV
Sewage problems in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If your solution to getting rid of waste is using your toilet or sink, you may want to re-think that. Sandersville officials say that items you think are flushable are clogging up their sewage system. Items like personal, baby, makeup wipes and paper towels should be thrown in the trash and not down the drain.
WDAM-TV
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
