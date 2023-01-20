Read full article on original website
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
CHARLOTTE (102) McDaniels 4-9 1-2 9, Washington 1-7 1-2 3, Plumlee 5-6 8-11 18, Hayward 4-7 3-4 11, Rozier 9-23 3-5 23, Thor 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 38-85 24-34 102.
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Edwards 6-10, Russell 6-12, Nowell 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Rivers 1-4, McDaniels 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Knight 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Gobert 4, Edwards, Knight, Reid). Turnovers: 19 (Edwards 6, Russell 4, Nowell 3, Gobert...
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
NORTHWESTERN 66, WISCONSIN 63
Percentages: FG .386, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Davis 3-6, Hepburn 3-9, Essegian 2-8, McGee 1-1, Wahl 1-4, Crowl 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 4, Essegian). Steals: 3 (Crowl, Davis, Hepburn). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Beran262-42-21-3027. Nicholson251-35-61-6147. Audige396-152-21-30416. Berry271-30-00-5032.
CHICAGO STATE 74, COASTAL CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Davis 2-4, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Kacuol 0-1, Corbett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet). Turnovers: 10 (Weaver 3, Cardet 2, Cole 2, Corbett 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Corbett, Davis, Johnson, Weaver).
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 92, NORTH DAKOTA 80
Percentages: FG .516, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Norman 3-8, Danielson 2-2, Omot 1-5, Eaglestaff 1-6, Levias 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omot). Turnovers: 10 (Norman 4, Danielson 2, Trent 2, Eaglestaff, Tsartsidze). Steals: 2 (Trent, Tsartsidze). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Griffin 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-8, Murray 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Collins 1-4, Capela 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Young 0-5). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Capela 2, Collins, Kaminsky). Turnovers: 18 (Young 6, Collins 5, Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2,...
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58
Percentages: FG .361, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Nugent 1-4, Phillip 1-4, Styles 1-4, Hupstead 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Voyles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 3, Styles 2, Voyles 2, Anderson, Davis, Hupstead, Nugent, Phillip, Pollard). Steals: 12 (Nugent 6,...
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
Percentages: FG .561, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 23-52, .442 (Carter 6-8, Matthews 2-2, Connaughton 2-3, Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Ingles 2-4, Middleton 2-4, Lopez 2-6, Beauchamp 1-2, Allen 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Green 0-3, Nwora 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 2, Allen, Carter, Ingles, Nwora).
Orlando 113, Boston 98
BOSTON (98) Horford 2-8 0-0 6, Tatum 9-19 4-6 26, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 10-22 1-2 26, White 4-8 1-1 11, Hauser 5-9 0-0 13, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Kornet 2-6 0-0 4, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Davison 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-83 8-11 98.
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51
UCONN (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.412, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Lopez-Senechal 4-8, Juhasz 0-2, Griffin 0-2, Muhl 0-1, Bettencourt 0-1, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Muhl 2, DeBerry 2, Juhasz 1) Turnovers: 20 (Muhl 6, Griffin 4, Edwards 3, Juhasz 2, DeBerry 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1)
Howard 90, Coppin St. 76
COPPIN ST. (6-16) Titus 4-7 2-3 12, Hood 4-11 1-2 12, Sessoms 9-17 2-2 23, Tarke 4-10 4-5 13, Steers 1-6 2-2 4, Spurlock 2-4 0-1 4, Rojas 2-4 0-0 6, Gross 1-2 0-0 2, Blue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-15 76. HOWARD (12-10) Odom 3-7 3-4 9, Settle...
Grambling St. 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 70
GRAMBLING ST. (12-7) Aku 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 8-11 7-8 24, Christon 4-7 6-7 16, Cotton 0-5 4-4 4, Cowart 6-9 3-3 15, Murrell 3-7 0-0 8, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Lamin 1-2 0-0 2, Moton 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 20-22 77. ARK.-PINE BLUFF (9-12)
ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59
Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
