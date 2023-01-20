Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
brooklynvegan.com
Pearla shares “Unglow The,” announces Brooklyn record release show for debut LP
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Pearla has shared "Unglow The," the final single off her upcoming debut album. "Unglow The" opens with a gentle folk lilt, but builds to a clattering ending. The album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming is due February 10 via Spacebomb Records (pre-order). Pearla says of the single:
brooklynvegan.com
The Fall of Troy add Portrayal of Guilt, ’68, Zeta, Silent Drive & Satyr to s/t 20th anniversary tour
The Fall of Troy have announced an awesome lineup of support bands for their upcoming self-titled LP 20th anniversary tour. The experimental Venezuelan post-hardcore band Zeta are on all dates, and they've also got screamo-metal greats Portrayal of Guilt and Atlanta's proggy Satyr on the February dates, plus The Chariot/Norma Jean offshoot '68 and back-in-action post-hardcore vets Silent Drive on the March dates.
brooklynvegan.com
The Sound of Animals Fighting played new songs & classics at their intense Webster Hall show
When the lights dimmed at Webster Hall on Saturday night (1/21), Matthew Kelly and Keith Goodwin walked to the front of the stage, and--backed only by Matt Embree on atmospheric synths--went into "Wolf" from Apeshit, the first release in 14 years by the experimental post-hardcore supergroup The Sound of Animals Fighting. With only three of the eight members on stage and not a guitar in sight, it was the calm before the storm, a gorgeous, suspenseful way to begin an evening that would quickly take a much more intense turn. As the song's final note rang out, Matthew and Keith left, Matt grabbed his guitar, and Anthony Green, Rich Balling, Steve Choi, Jonathan Hischke, and Chris Tsagakis all walked out. Light poles lit up behind the band, Anthony spun illuminated circles in the air as he swung a mic with a lantern attached, and Chris Tsagakis went into the thunderous drum part that begins Apeshit's title track. It's the band's most in-your-face song since their 2005 debut Tiger and the Duke, and The Sound of Animals Fighting really brought it to life at Webster Hall. From the light show to the band's inhumanly tight performance to Anthony Green hovering over the crowd and screaming his head off, it was a full-on sensory overload, and it was clear right off the bat that this show--the band's first time playing NYC in four years and third time ever--would be yet another special one.
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
brooklynvegan.com
St Vincent, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr & more playing 2023 Love Rocks NYC benefit
The annual Love Rocks NYC charity concert happens at Beacon Theater on March 9, with proceeds, as always, benefiting God's Love We Deliver. This year's lineup features James Taylor, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, John Mayer, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, and Bernie Williams. The night will also feature appearances by Stephen Colbert, Chevy Chase, Andy Cohen and Phoebe Robinson.
Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York
Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
See video: Wild, wild Staten Island as hens make a party out of street trash in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A couple of neighborhood fowl found nothing foul about this garbage. Just another day in wild, wild Staten Island, the “Borough of Parks” which has more and more become the place that critters of all shapes and sizes call home. I came across...
Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
brickunderground.com
Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers
Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
Rokstar Chicken To Bring Korean Fried Chicken To Harlem
Flushing's favorite Korean fried chicken is finally coming to Manhattan.
fox5ny.com
Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train
NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
NBC New York
NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website
A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world. Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape
Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Traffic cameras with sound meters catch souped-up cars, bikes with illegal noise levels in NYC
At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
4 charged in federal court with selling ghost guns in Brooklyn
Four people were charged in the Eastern District federal court on Jan. 11 with allegedly conspiring to illegally traffic more than 50 guns. Two of the defendants were also charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and one was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. David McCann,...
