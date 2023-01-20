When the lights dimmed at Webster Hall on Saturday night (1/21), Matthew Kelly and Keith Goodwin walked to the front of the stage, and--backed only by Matt Embree on atmospheric synths--went into "Wolf" from Apeshit, the first release in 14 years by the experimental post-hardcore supergroup The Sound of Animals Fighting. With only three of the eight members on stage and not a guitar in sight, it was the calm before the storm, a gorgeous, suspenseful way to begin an evening that would quickly take a much more intense turn. As the song's final note rang out, Matthew and Keith left, Matt grabbed his guitar, and Anthony Green, Rich Balling, Steve Choi, Jonathan Hischke, and Chris Tsagakis all walked out. Light poles lit up behind the band, Anthony spun illuminated circles in the air as he swung a mic with a lantern attached, and Chris Tsagakis went into the thunderous drum part that begins Apeshit's title track. It's the band's most in-your-face song since their 2005 debut Tiger and the Duke, and The Sound of Animals Fighting really brought it to life at Webster Hall. From the light show to the band's inhumanly tight performance to Anthony Green hovering over the crowd and screaming his head off, it was a full-on sensory overload, and it was clear right off the bat that this show--the band's first time playing NYC in four years and third time ever--would be yet another special one.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO