Brooklyn, NY

brooklynvegan.com

The Fall of Troy add Portrayal of Guilt, ’68, Zeta, Silent Drive & Satyr to s/t 20th anniversary tour

The Fall of Troy have announced an awesome lineup of support bands for their upcoming self-titled LP 20th anniversary tour. The experimental Venezuelan post-hardcore band Zeta are on all dates, and they've also got screamo-metal greats Portrayal of Guilt and Atlanta's proggy Satyr on the February dates, plus The Chariot/Norma Jean offshoot '68 and back-in-action post-hardcore vets Silent Drive on the March dates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Sound of Animals Fighting played new songs & classics at their intense Webster Hall show

When the lights dimmed at Webster Hall on Saturday night (1/21), Matthew Kelly and Keith Goodwin walked to the front of the stage, and--backed only by Matt Embree on atmospheric synths--went into "Wolf" from Apeshit, the first release in 14 years by the experimental post-hardcore supergroup The Sound of Animals Fighting. With only three of the eight members on stage and not a guitar in sight, it was the calm before the storm, a gorgeous, suspenseful way to begin an evening that would quickly take a much more intense turn. As the song's final note rang out, Matthew and Keith left, Matt grabbed his guitar, and Anthony Green, Rich Balling, Steve Choi, Jonathan Hischke, and Chris Tsagakis all walked out. Light poles lit up behind the band, Anthony spun illuminated circles in the air as he swung a mic with a lantern attached, and Chris Tsagakis went into the thunderous drum part that begins Apeshit's title track. It's the band's most in-your-face song since their 2005 debut Tiger and the Duke, and The Sound of Animals Fighting really brought it to life at Webster Hall. From the light show to the band's inhumanly tight performance to Anthony Green hovering over the crowd and screaming his head off, it was a full-on sensory overload, and it was clear right off the bat that this show--the band's first time playing NYC in four years and third time ever--would be yet another special one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

St Vincent, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr & more playing 2023 Love Rocks NYC benefit

The annual Love Rocks NYC charity concert happens at Beacon Theater on March 9, with proceeds, as always, benefiting God's Love We Deliver. This year's lineup features James Taylor, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, John Mayer, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, and Bernie Williams. The night will also feature appearances by Stephen Colbert, Chevy Chase, Andy Cohen and Phoebe Robinson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York

Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers

Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train

NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man

NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

4 charged in federal court with selling ghost guns in Brooklyn

Four people were charged in the Eastern District federal court on Jan. 11 with allegedly conspiring to illegally traffic more than 50 guns. Two of the defendants were also charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and one was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. David McCann,...
BROOKLYN, NY

