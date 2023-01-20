Jose Aldo hits back at critics after letting former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stay at his house: “I don’t give a damn”

Read full article on original website
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
Tyson Fury asks Francis Ngannou if he wants “big boy money,” suggests Mike Tyson officiates potential match
Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury still wants to mix it up with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is now a free agent after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the UFC. “The Predator” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and said he’s leaning more towards having a boxing match for his first post-UFC bout. He also said he’s fine with Fury’s suggestion for four-ounce gloves.
Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
George Santos Breaks Silence on Drag Queen Claims
Representative George Santos has denied reports he used to perform as an amateur drag queen in Brazil 15 years ago.
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
Former UFC employees explain how Dana White avoided slap sanctions: “He’s convinced Ari that he has the secret sauce”
Former UFC employees have detailed how UFC president Dana White got away without punishment for his New Year’s Eve incident. Ever since footage was released of Dana White striking his wife, there’s been an outcry from the MMA community. While some feel as if it didn’t warrant any kind of repercussions, others believe Dana needs to be reprimanded.
Brazil’s New President Faces ‘Scorched Earth Scenario’ Left Behind by Bolsonaro
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It is the tradition of inaugurations in Brazil for the incoming president to ascend the ramp of the Planalto Palace, the country’s equivalent to the West Wing of the White House, and receive the presidential sash from the outgoing head of state. The gesture is meant to symbolize a peaceful transition of power. In the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which took place on January 1, things were a little different. In a final emulation of his political idol Donald Trump, the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, often referred to as the “Trump of the tropics,” was absent. He had flown to Orlando, Florida, two days earlier for an extended vacation.
Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America’s largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake.
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for a number of weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday fired the head of the country's army, Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda, two weeks after election-related riots gripped the country's capital.
After the rampage: Brazil’s new leaders to fight hard in wake of ‘insane’ coup attempt
Sônia Guajajara should have been making history last Tuesday afternoon, being sworn in as the head of Brazil’s first ministry for Indigenous peoples at a ceremony at the presidential palace in Brasília. Instead, with that building wrecked last Sunday by thousands of far-right extremists, she sat in...
Cody Stamann claims he’ll need ‘Private escort’ after UFC 283 due to ‘hostile situation’ at Brazil
Beaches, Heat, Samba, and Aggressive Fans, all the usual suspects are present to announce UFC’s return to South America. The Rio card will feature many Brazilian fighters New and Old, experienced or debuting. The fans also tend to get a little too “Passionate” from time to time and Cody Stamann is well aware of this fact.
Brazil protests: Lula vows to punish ‘neo-fascists’ after Bolsonaro supporters storm congress
Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has toured the wreckage of his presidential palace after an extraordinary day of political violence in the capital, Brasília, saw thousands of far-right extremists run riot through the country’s democratic institutions in a failed attempt to overthrow his week-old government.
Brazil’s president Lula fires army chief one month into term
Brazil’s president fired his army chief Saturday in the wake of attacks on the presidential palace earlier this month. Inacio “Lula” da Silva fired Julio Cesar de Arruda less than a month after he was sworn as head of the military by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. De Arruda was sworn in on Dec. 30 by Bolsonaro before da Silva’s inauguration earlier this month. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on the eve of da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. In de Arruda’s place, da Silva has named General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, 62, formerly the commander of military forces in the country’s southeast. Thousands of rioters invaded government buildings and destroyed priceless artwork and other artifacts at the presidential palace in Brasilia on Jan. 8. The melee was organized by Bolsonaro loyalists who claimed that the election had been stolen from him. Da Silva, known as Lula in Brazil, won last year’s election by just over one percentage point. The appointment came a day after Ribeiro Paiva described the Jan. 8 attacks as “the political earthquake” and vowed to uphold democratic principles. With Post Wire Services
Cristiano Ronaldo makes subdued Al-Nassr debut as ex-Man Utd star fails to have a single shot on target in victory
WHILE Manchester United were tangling at the top of the Premier League, their fallen icon was getting a first look at the Saudi Pro League. The spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia is more surreal than anyone expected. Al-Nassr’s new man made a winning but rather frustrating start to life...
