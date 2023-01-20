ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 15

E-COOL
3d ago

I swear we can't have nothing SMH reminds me of the Got Me a Cadillac song remake on the movie DreamGirls 😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
Desiree Lyles
2d ago

Wait they know it was a black radio dee jay that came up with duval ( I am not a Jaguars fan) now they are trying to white wash it to this!! Stop !! The devil is a lie!!

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Garage Rock. The Schizophonics – Tuesday, January 24. Jack Rabbits | San Marco. San Diego garage rock...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jaguars' D-line and ROAR bring the hype to GMJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GMJ got in the mood for the Jags playoff game this morning as members of the D-line and ROAR joined the show. After entertaining fans all season long, both groups will perform during the fan watch party at Daily’s Place during the Jaguars playoff game against the Chiefs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
rebelexpress.net

Don’t Sleep on This!

Do you need to replace the place where you rest your head at night? The Marching Pride of Riverside can help you out. The Riverside Academy band will host its fifth annual mattress fundraising sale on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym. There will...
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Firefighters endorse Raul Arias for City Council

'Raul Arias will be a strong partner with us in our fight to keep Jacksonville safe.'. The Jacksonville Association of Firefighters is endorsing Republican Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council District 11. “For first responders, the choice for City Council District 11 is clear. Raul Arias will be a strong...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Mayo Clinic looking to fill up to 365 open roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Attention job seekers! Mayo Clinic is hosting a hiring event for more than 300 open positions. This event will take place Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. Mayo representatives will also be discussing lab and pathology careers on this virtual webinar. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy