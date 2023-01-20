ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. South Bend City...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023

South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host three house meetings with state lawmakers. The meetings act as a chance for both organizations and community members to ask questions to state officials. The Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, and Sen. Linda Rogers.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Bend City...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement

South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting at Tippecanoe Place benefits good cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association hosted a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event on Saturday afternoon. From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., guests got the chance to make their way through Tippecanoe Place, tasting chili and beer from more than 12 different local restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

16 Morning Sports

South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Discover Winter Nights’ event headed to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday

VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - An annual family-friendly winter event is returning to Cass County for a 17th season!. Discover Winter Nights is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park. The park is only one of two “dark sky” parks in the state which provide exceptional outdoor lighting to see the night sky.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy