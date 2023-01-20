Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
WNDU
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
WNDU
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
WNDU
On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend and St. Joseph County say they are continuing to work with residents of all ages, races, and genders and listening to their concerns. The South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative meets to discuss 8 domains of livability. Saturday morning’s topic...
WNDU
South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023
WNDU
Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce to host meetings with state lawmakers
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host three house meetings with state lawmakers. The meetings act as a chance for both organizations and community members to ask questions to state officials. The Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, and Sen. Linda Rogers.
WNDU
South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
WNDU
Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement
WNDU
Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting at Tippecanoe Place benefits good cause
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association hosted a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event on Saturday afternoon. From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., guests got the chance to make their way through Tippecanoe Place, tasting chili and beer from more than 12 different local restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.
WNDU
Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
WNDU
16 Morning Sports
WNDU
‘Discover Winter Nights’ event headed to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday
VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - An annual family-friendly winter event is returning to Cass County for a 17th season!. Discover Winter Nights is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park. The park is only one of two “dark sky” parks in the state which provide exceptional outdoor lighting to see the night sky.
WNDU
Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
