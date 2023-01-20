Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns

Read full article on original website
A Black professor defies DeSantis law restricting lessons on race
NEWBERRY, Fla. - The inscriptions on many of the tombstones at the Pleasant Plain Cemetery tucked in the North Florida woods are so worn by time and weather that they are unreadable. But Marvin Dunn knows their stories. On a recent afternoon, he gathered students and their parents at the...
Lamont proposal would ban open carrying of guns, mandate 'ghost' gun registration
WATERBURY — Gov. Ned Lamont pledged to address heightened fears over gun violence on Monday with legislation to ban open-carrying of firearms, mandate the registration of untraceable “ghost” guns and ending the bulk purchase of handguns. The governor announced his latest package of gun-control initiatives surrounded by...
