They’re known for their mouth-watering turkey legs, and lines wrapped around the corner, but the Turkey Leg Hut has found itself fighting yet another lawsuit. The popular Third Ward restaurant is being sued by U.S. Foods, a national food distributor that claims the Houston business and its owner owe more than $1.2 million for goods and services provided last year. But the owners say people need to push pause before jumping on the bashing bandwagon because there are “three sides to every story.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO