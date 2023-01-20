Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
defendernetwork.com
Turkey Leg Hut owners respond to $1.3 mil lawsuit
They’re known for their mouth-watering turkey legs, and lines wrapped around the corner, but the Turkey Leg Hut has found itself fighting yet another lawsuit. The popular Third Ward restaurant is being sued by U.S. Foods, a national food distributor that claims the Houston business and its owner owe more than $1.2 million for goods and services provided last year. But the owners say people need to push pause before jumping on the bashing bandwagon because there are “three sides to every story.”
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
tourcounsel.com
Center at Post Oak | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Center at Post Oak is a shopping center with luxury stores, a wide variety of restaurants, jewelry boutiques, department stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shoppers: Nordstrom Rack, Marshall &HomeGoods, Old Navy, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Dress republic. Restaurants: Grand Lux Café, Moxies Houston Restaurant, Snooze, an AM...
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to […]
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
KHOU
Woman accused of vandalizing Houston synagogue
Ezra Law was arrested on Jan. 14 after being accused of destroying Congregation Emanu El. She was released on bond and allegedly went back to the temple.
KHOU
How to get rid of painful neuropathy symptoms
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Stevin Marsh. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo is OK after chasing down hit-and-run DUI suspect in Colorado
Despite having been sideswiped by the driver, the former Houston police chief jumped into action and followed the suspect.
cw39.com
Possible burglar shot dead by neighbor in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed after possibly trying to break into a home in northwest Houston on Saturday night. Crews responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive near Mangum Road after neighbors reported hearing shots. Officers said a...
fox26houston.com
Homeowner says 'poop-bandit' leaving bags of human waste in their yard
One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had around 20 to 25 bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times.
multihousingnews.com
Resia Lands $97M for 573-Unit Houston Project
The new financing retires a $61 million construction loan originated in 2021. Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has closed on $96.5 million in construction financing for Resia Ten Oaks, a 573-unit multifamily development in West Houston. Valley Bank participated in the capital stack, with Santander leading senior financing and Artemis Real Estate Partners providing preferred equity. Yardi Matrix data shows that this new funding retires a $60.5 million construction loan originated by 3650 REIT in 2021.
More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters
HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
onscene.tv
Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox26houston.com
Fred Hartman Bridge vehicle fire: 1 taken to hospital by Life Flight
BAYTOWN, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge. According to Houston TranStar, the vehicle fire occurred in the northbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident. SkyFOX aerials showed...
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
