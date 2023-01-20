Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Important HIAC meetings this Wednesday & Thursday
The National Alliance to End Homelessness (the Alliance) has completed their project on understanding unsheltered homelessness, and the full report with findings and recommendations is available here. The Alliance will present their recommendations in person at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville next week:. January 25, 2023, 1 – 4...
Mountain Xpress
Special meeting notices for this Wednesday
Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to consider the appointment and bonding of an interim finance officer.
Mountain Xpress
Free sessions on health, wealth and self coming to a YMCA near you
Good things happen when volunteers from AARP’s Mountain Region team up with seven regional YMCAs. In this informative series of in-person talks, knowledgeable speakers will present on topics such as decluttering, brain health, and fraud prevention. In February learn about options to keep your home accessible so that you...
Mountain Xpress
Dr. William Hathaway marks one year at MAHEC
For many people in Buncombe County, Dr. William Hathaway was a familiar face on TV. In his previous role as chief medical officer of Mission Health, he regularly spoke with the media and updated county commissioners on the spread of COVID-19 and COVID-19 deaths in the community. During the past...
Mountain Xpress
ABCCM Safe and Warm Drive launches
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry’s (ABCCM) annual Safe & Warm drive begins on Friday, January 27 at Carolina Furniture Concepts, 100 Airport Road in Arden. On that day, Carolina Furniture Concepts will match all community donations up to $30,000. ABCCM invites you to join CFC, College Hunks, First Citizen’s...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Let’s discuss principles for land use and development
On Dec. 16, a small group of local citizens representing Reject Raytheon AVL went to the Biltmore Farms LLC office in Biltmore Park. We delivered a letter signed by 40 of us asking CEO Jack Cecil for a meeting to discuss his plans for the development of 900 of his privately held acres.
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24
The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Story fails to highlight UNCA’s strengths
[Regarding “From Asheville Watchdog: Enrollment, Retention Plunge at UNCA as Leaders Depart,” published on Xpress’ website, Dec. 26:] I recently read your story on UNC Asheville and, as a longtime Asheville resident, became very concerned that what I believed was a hidden gem has become a school that is falling apart at the seams, losing students, teachers and administration and is being challenged for the viability of its unique liberal arts education.
Mountain Xpress
2022 year-end crime stats for Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office shows double-digit decline in major crime categories
During 2022, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office crime statistics show a significant decline in major crime categories compared to 2021. Larceny/Theft is down 24 percent, Breaking and Entering is down 23 percent, Motor Vehicle Theft is down 26 percent, Stolen Property is down 35 percent, and Robbery is down more than 50 percent.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing pre-teen from Candler
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing pre-teen from the Candler area of Buncombe County. Sinaí Esquivel was last seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans. She is age 11, approximately 4’7″ and 85 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.
