WLOS.com
'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
WLOS.com
Is MANNA FoodBank expansion still happening?
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — What might look like an abandoned field in Swannanoa will one day be filled with people working to deliver food across Western North Carolina. A viewer, who wanted to remain anonymous, asked News 13 if MANNA FoodBank was going forward with plans to purchase property off Old Bee Tree Road in Swannanoa.
WLOS.com
Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer talks weather with Claxton Elementary fifth-graders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Asheville’s Claxton Elementary School got a lesson in meteorology from one of News 13's own on Friday. Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer visited some eager fifth-graders with an eye on inspiring. In a room filled with wide-eyed students, Boyer discussed high- and low-pressure...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
WLOS.com
Was communication during Asheville's water crisis flawed? News 13 investigates timeline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the end of 2022, thousands of families in the mountains struggled to survive without water for more than a week. The crisis erupted around the holidays, leaving the City of Asheville scrambling to figure out what failed and to turn the taps back on.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
WLOS.com
Veterans hold military funeral for soldier who had no family
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County Veterans banded together to lay a soldier to rest. "It's sombering," Paul Taylor, adjutant of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90, said. Last week, U.S. Veteran Thomas Chapman passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Asheville. His body was unclaimed by...
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
WLOS.com
50th anniversary of now-overturned Roe v. Wade draws both sides of aisle in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Progressive Alliance of Henderson County held a "Bigger Than Roe" Rally in downtown Hendersonville on Sunday, 50 years after the Supreme Court at the time ruled that the U.S. Constitution granted a woman the right to have an abortion. Before the ruling could reach...
WLOS.com
ACLU of NC backs 16 defendants in Aston Park felony littering case banned from city parks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ACLU of North Carolina has come to the defense of 16 Asheville defendants who’ve been banned from city parks and charged with felony littering. The repercussions came as a result of a demonstration in support of area homeless during Christmas week 2021. During...
WLOS.com
McDowell County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — John Cannon of Marion tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Cannon bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
WLOS.com
Steaks, pork & more, Hickory Nut Gap Farm announces discount Truck Sale
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — Are prices at the grocery store forcing your family to pinch pinnies?. Hickory Nut Gap in Fairview is holding a Truck Sale, offering high-quality, regeneratively raised meats at deeply discounted prices, up to 50% off. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, will include...
WLOS.com
Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Harley
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
