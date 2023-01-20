Read full article on original website
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
Phone Arena
Apple's beastly 12.9" iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount
Apple took the tablet world by storm in 2021 by equipping the iPad Pro with a desktop-grade chip. The highest-end model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, was quite expensive at launch, but trusty Best Buy has snipped $300 off its price. The 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is undeniably one of the...
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
Apple Insider
Amazon already dropped the price on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being announced this week, Apple resellers, including Amazon, are already offering discounts on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has issued a $50 price cut on Apple's standard 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Digital Trends
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
TechRadar
I wouldn't buy the new MacBook Pro as a student – I'd get an iPad
Apple dropped a bunch of new MacBooks this week with practically no notice, and as usual, there’s a mad scramble for people desperate to get their hands on one. The new Macs are now equipped with shiny new M2 chips that promise processing power that’ll likely put them at the top of our best laptops list.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Apple Insider
Apple still on track for iPad Pro revamp with OLED display in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple may be planning a "majoriPad Pro revamp," which could include a new OLED display — but it likely won't occur until 2024. Apple's iPad Pro lineup was refreshed with Apple's M2 chip...
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
CNET
Apple M2 Mac Mini 2023 Review: M2 and M2 Pro Chips Boost This Tiny Desktop
Editor's note: Our testing of the new Mac Mini is ongoing and this review will be updated with additional test results and a final rating. Now available in a new, more powerful version, the Mac Mini desktop is one of Apple's longest-standing product lines, dating back to 2005 (in a pre-Intel version), a year before the first MacBook. All these years later, it retains the same basic shape and appeals to much of the same audience. Unlike MacBook Pro and Air laptops, or the iMac desktop, the Mini is designed to work behind the scenes, fitting into small spaces and pairing with your choice of display and input devices.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 keys after January
Microsoft has announced its plans to shelve Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads on January 31. The company recently updated its product page to show the new cutoff date for purchasing Windows 10 product keys. Customers have until January 31 to purchase a key from the Microsoft Store. But that...
Digital Trends
I don’t understand why Apple hates the 10th Gen iPad so much
I love using the iPad as my primary computer. No self-respecting digital nomad should be allowed to say those words. At least not in 2022, when iPadOS is still miles behind macOS, primarily because of Apple’s walled-garden approach to the iPad app ecosystem. Contents. But after spending well over...
Never mind the Apple Pencil: here's a fountain pen for your iPad
Now that's what we call a stylish stylus
TechRadar
Apple Mac mini (2023): forget Windows 11, this is the best PC you can buy
The Mac mini (2023) is by far the best mini PC you can buy right now. Apart from the design, Apple has improved its most affordable Mac by every metric: it’s more powerful, comes with an option for an even more powerful M2 Pro chip, and the price of its base model is cheaper than ever. If you’re looking for a compact PC to sit unobtrusively on your desk, in a studio, or even under a TV, this is an excellent choice – even die-hard Windows users may be tempted.
Apple's next MacBook Air and iMac could ship with 3nm-based M3 chips from TSMC
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Bottom line: Apple refreshed its MacBook Air last summer but prospective buyers may want to consider holding out for the next update if at all possible. According to Bloomberg's well-connected Mark Gurman, Apple's own M3 could arrive late this year or in early 2024. The chip will be based on a more advanced 3nm manufacturing process and will succeed the current M2, which Gurman described as a stopgap in Apple's silicon roadmap.
Phone Arena
Another report points to Apple launching OLED iPads in 2024
It is hardly a secret that Apple’s iPads have dominated the tablet market for more than a decade. Hardware-wise, few devices are as advanced as the Cupertino company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup. Packing a desktop-class processor, this is the most powerful tablet money can buy in 2023. However,...
How to use Apple's FaceTime on a Windows PC
Apple now lets outsiders use its closely guarded FaceTime video chat platform! Hooray! But if you're on a Windows PC there are, predictably, some hoops to jump through first.
