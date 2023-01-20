Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Netflix CEOs Say Streamer Has ‘Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix canceled 24 shows in 2022, and CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are now explaining why the streaming giant chose to axe shows even if they have a large social media following. In the words of Sarandos, the network has “never canceled a successful show.”. “A lot of...
WFMZ-TV Online
What the Tech? Apps of the Day: Momento and Day One
I've looked at a lot of research on this and many experts agree that one of the best ways to keep on track with resolutions or just maintain a good balance in life is to keep a journal. I searched for a smartphone app to make that easy. Momento is...
WFMZ-TV Online
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 23-29): ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 23-29.
Alden Ehrenreich, Star of Sundance’s Biggest Sale Thus Far, Charts His Big Year Ahead
Notable past credits: Ehrenreich was discovered by none other than Steven Spielberg while at a Bat Mitzvah. The actor, now 33, broke out in the 2016 Coen brothers movie “Hail, Caesar!” and would go on to star as Han Solo in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Lady Gaga hails Taylor Swift as ‘really brave’ for revealing eating disorder
Lady Gaga says Taylor Swift was “really brave” to reveal her eating disorder. The ‘Born This Way’ singer, 36, praised her fellow performer, 33, after a clip resurfaced from Taylor’s 2020 documentary ‘Miss Americana’ that showed her talking for the first time about her past condition early in her career and previous body image issues.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Maybe this year': Drake hints at new album
Drake has hinted at putting another album out - "maybe this year". The hip-hop legend brought his greatest hits to the Apollo Theater in New York City over the weekend for a SiriusXM special, where he provided an update on future music and a tour with 21 Savage. While on...
Comments / 0