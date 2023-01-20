ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn pours $200 Million into water-sewer project

By Anthony Cammalleri
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q0ec_0kLyYuhQ00

LYNN — Construction continues at the intersection of Commercial Street and Bennett Street while the water and sewer commission undergoes work on a 15-year-long $200 million endeavor to separate the city’s stormwater pipes from its sewage drainage line.

Construction is blocking half the intersection’s roadway as contractors jack a 54-inch stormwater pipe 16 inches underground. The water main will separate sewage from storm water in West Lynn to prevent waste materials from flooding during flooding events.

“During wet weather events, when the old sanitary sewer is surcharged with too much private and public inflow, it relieves itself at Summer Street by the GE field — a lot of sewage goes out there,” said Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Daniel O’Neill. “We’re separating 300 acres of system to take out those catch basins that handle that public inflow and put them in into a separate drainage line.”

The separation project, O’Neill said, started back in 2017 when the water and sewer commission signed the Department of Justice’s third modified consent decree under the Clean Water Act, forcing Lynn to combat Combined Sewage Overflow (CSO) in its water and sewer systems.

Currently contractors are working to run the pipe from the intersection of Commercial and Bennett Streets down to the Department of Public Works Yard at 250 Commercial St.

Simultaneously, city contractors are building a 100 million-gallon water pump station at McManus Field meant to pump storm water through the newly-installed pipe, and out to the ocean.

“It’s going to handle 100 million gallons of flow — it’s the largest storm water pump station in New England,” O’Neill said. “The pump station is going to pump the flow through this 54 inch pipe out to the ocean. We’re jacking the pipe while we’re building the pump stations, so those two will be going on simultaneously and ultimately we’ve got a lot of work to get done.”

The Commercial Street pipe jacking and pump station construction should be complete by the end of the year, O’Neill said. He said that the project, funded entirely by ratepayers, will be divided into seven years in West Lynn, and another seven or eight years doing similar work in East Lynn.

“We haven’t designed that yet, that’s the next phase,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill added that while excavation work at the intersection of Commercial Street and Bennett Street might be a slight traffic nuisance, the alternative would be much worse for commuters.

“If we dug up the roadway, Commercial Street is going to be messed up, Alley Street will be messed up, the Lynnway, and Lynnfield street would be messed up for a year — we couldn’t have that. The alternative to disrupting traffic from Commercial and Bennett all the way across the Lynnway to the DPW yard was to jack a pipe, and that’s what we’re doing,” O’Neill said.

The post Lynn pours $200 Million into water-sewer project appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning.  But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
universalhub.com

Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters

A development group headed by HYM and My City at Peace yesterday won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil-rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury, under a plan that would include an acre of public space with a layout aimed at stitching the empty land back into the surrounding neighborhood - and creating wealth-building opportunities for its residents.
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Almost one in four trees planted by the city die

Kent Johnson, an unpaid volunteer, used the city’s public geographic information systems database to create this Cambridge Sapling Planting and Removal Report 2016-2022. He examined seven years of data testing for sapling diameter, planting method, planting location, planting organization and species. His conclusion? Nearly 1 out of 4 saplings experienced “infant mortality” and died.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
universalhub.com

High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park

Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Multiple vehicles crash on I-95 in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple vehicles crashed on I-95 in Wakefield late Sunday night. A big rig rolled over and multiple cars crashed near Exit 59 as rain and sleet were falling. There is no word on any injuries. Part of I-95 was shut down as crews cleaned up. That...
WAKEFIELD, MA
universalhub.com

Downtown Crossing doesn't have nearly enough hurdy-gurdy men these days

Winslow Homer sketched the intersection of Washington Street with Winter and Summer streets in 1857, for Ballou's Pictorial Drawing-Room Companion, a Boston-based publication. We thought at first this was a view up Winter Street towards Tremont (with the church tower being Park Street Church), but some more astute folks in the comments say, no, based on the address of the jewelry store, it's the view up Summer Street towards the future home of South Station - via which one would have seen the New South Church where Summer and Bedford Streets converge, next to Lincoln St. and opposite the end of Devonshire. That church came down in 1867.
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WUPE

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy