ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

COVID-19 update – Here’s what you need to know before the semester starts

By About the Contributor ocohen@columbiachronicle.com
columbiachronicle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
EVANSTON, IL
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Illinois student enrollment declines again, according to preliminary data

A first glimpse at public school enrollment in Illinois shows continued declines in the overall student population, but an uptick in the number of students learning English. Preliminary data released last week by the Illinois State Board of Education shows overall enrollment dropped by about 31,000 students — or 1.7% — between last school year and the current one, according to numbers as of Dec. 14. Chicago Public Schools accounts for at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track

Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday.  The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season.  A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter is about to get worse

CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois

For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
NORRIDGE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Monday marks Chicago's coldest day of the year

CHICAGO - This is the coldest Chicago has been all year so far with 24 degrees tying for the lowest reading at O’Hare. There has been some spotty light snow and freezing drizzle. Watch for reports of slippery spots especially south this morning. The rest of the day will...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car

Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy