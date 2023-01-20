REVIEW: Prosperity Bao & Buns Adds New Pizza Bao Bun for 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
REVIEW: Lucky Fortune Cookery Introduces Mango Sticky Rice for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a savory dish, with some sweetness, while visiting the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure, we recommend hitting up the Lucky Fortune Cookery. At this location, special for the festival, they’ve cooked up a Mango Sticky Rice that’s precisely what you’re looking for.
REVIEW: Longevity Noodle Co. Brings Raspberry Oat Milk Tea to the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, we’re at the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival taking place in Disney California Adventure! No Lunar New Year festival is complete without noodle dishes, so let’s head over to Longevity Noodle Co., and start eating! There is one drink you might want to try, as well.
REVIEW: Spring Roll Slides Onto Sonoma Terrace Menu for the 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a more grab-and-go snack while visiting Disney California Adventure for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, we recommend hitting up Sonoma Terrace. Special for the festival, they’ve added a Pad Thai Spring Roll to the menu that’s sure to put a spring in your step.
Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment Next Month
Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure will be closed for refurbishment beginning on Monday, February 27. The Disneyland Resort calendar currently only goes through March 1, and Silly Symphony Swings will be closed through at least that date. But the refurbishment could run longer than those three days. The...
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
More Disney 100 Medallions and Stars Decorate Carthay Circle Theater and Entrance of California Adventure
More platinum Disney100 decorations now adorn the entrance and Carthay Circle at Disney California Adventure. There is a giant medallion above the park’s main entrance, but smaller medallions and small sparkle stars are now across the plaza. All of the medallions feature the three fairies from “Sleeping Beauty” around...
New ‘Olu Mel Spirit Jersey and Beach Towel at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Duffy’s musical turtle friend ‘Olu Mel is now featured on a Spirit Jersey and beach towel available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Spirit Jersey is a burnt orange color. ‘Olu Mel is on the left breast, playing his ukulele and wearing a hat. Music notes and...
New Disney100 Mickey Statue, Minnie Plush, and Rubik’s Cube at Disneyland Resort
A new Disney100 Mickey statue is available at Disneyland Resort, along with a Minnie plush and Rubik’s Cube. This platinum figurine depicts Mickey in his iconic red shorts. He comes in a Disney100-branded box. His shorts, shoes, and gloves are bejeweled. The base he stands on has an art...
Scrim Removed From New Orleans Square Train Station After Fire
The green scrim blocking the view of the New Orleans Square Railroad Station building damaged by a fire has been removed. Construction walls still surround the radio house, which is on the opposite side of the tracks from where guests enter the Disneyland Railroad. Scaffolding is also still up, but...
New ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Mike, Angel, and Mystery Munchlings at Disneyland Resort
The new “Garden Goodness” and “Fruity Finds” Disney Munchlings collections have started to arrive at Disneyland Resort. We found a large avocado breakfast bagel Mike Wazowski, a large açaí bowl Angel, and a “Garden Goodness” mystery pack in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.
Woman Grabbed By The Neck and Pushed Outside Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant at Walt Disney World
A woman said she was grabbed by the neck and pushed by a stranger who was upset she was unable to move in a crowded Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The victim, who isn’t identified in the sheriff’s report, said the situation happened...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/18/23 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Keychain, Limited Release Disney Designer Collection Pins, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney nuiMOs Plush, & More)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We are here today to do some shopping and check on construction updates in the park. As always we will share all the new things we find today. Let’s get started. It’s a beautiful day here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
MaDe Kiosk Installed at Riverside Depot in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can now create personalized phone cases, magnets, and more at a new MaDe kiosk in Riverside Depot. The kiosk is in the first room of Riverside Depot (when entering from the front of the park). There are two screens available. Guests can create MagicBands,...
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
The Complete History of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks
As we near the demise of one of the most iconic attractions in the history of the Disney theme parks, we felt it was important to catalog a brief, yet detailed history of Disney’s version of the log flume ride. With The Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closing forever on January 22, 2023, here’s a look at the incredible and fascinating story of this member of the Magic Kingdom mountain range:
More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT
Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
Even More Details Revealed On ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Debuting This Week at Disneyland
More details have emerged on the new “Wondrous Journeys” fireworks spectacular, set to light the skies above Disneyland for the first time this Friday, January 27. Walt’s original magic kingdom will become a magnificent canvas with “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. It will feature nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you. On select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” will go even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks in the sky above Disneyland. This spectacular will also feature a new song, “It’s Wondrous.”
Extended Queue Set Up, Long Line Forms for Pressed Pennies During Final Weekend of Splash Mountain’s Existence at Magic Kingdom
Tomorrow, January 22, 2023, will be the final operating date for Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. In anticipation of a busy final two days, Cast Members have set up an extended queue for the attraction. Ropes and stanchions extend the queue past the still-closed Briar Patch, around the corner to...
The Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp Teased for the Disney100 Eras Collection on shopDisney
Today, the official shopDisney Twitter account showed off a preview of what’s to come from Disney100 The Eras Collection, a new series of merchandise set to release throughout the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The first collection, entitled the Walt Disney Studios Collection, releases on January 27, and we got a sneak peek at one of the items which will be available.
