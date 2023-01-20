ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

YAHOO!

Man, 21, critically injured in Kalihi shooting

Jan. 23—A 21-year-old man was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Kalihi Saturday, Honolulu police said. The shooting occurred on Kalena Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Police said an unknown suspect shot the victim in the upper torso. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
HONOLULU, HI
Courthouse News Service

Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

27-year-old man critically injured after being shot in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Kalihi. Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
AIEA, HI
Yahoo Sports

Lifeguards busy with rescues; Baby swept under home during 'Eddie'

Jan. 22—Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were busy today with multiple rescues, including a baby swept under a home by a wave as the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay got underway. Thousands of fans descended upon Oahu's North Shore to watch...
HONOLULU, HI
Yahoo Sports

Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Pauoa

Jan. 21—Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Pauoa area this afternoon. Shortly after noon, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire at 2706 Booth Road. Personnel arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the home. After finding no occupants in the building,...
HONOLULU, HI

