Man, 21, critically injured in Kalihi shooting
Jan. 23—A 21-year-old man was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Kalihi Saturday, Honolulu police said. The shooting occurred on Kalena Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Police said an unknown suspect shot the victim in the upper torso. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed...
Multiple accidents close H1 eastbound, westbound
The Honolulu Police Department said that a vehicle accident on the H1 west Waipahu offramp has closed multiple lanes on the H1.
27-year-old man critically injured after being shot in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Kalihi. Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Some 30,000 to 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday for “The Eddie” and the chance to see the world’s top big-wave surfers take on a “gigantic” swell at Waimea Bay.
PHOTOS: ‘The Eddie’ went — and thousands of spectators were there to capture the magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday to see “The Eddie” surf contest — up close and in person. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Injured hiker rescued on ‘Aiea Loop Trail
The 'Aiea Loop Trail is an extremely popular and gorgeous hike here on O'ahu. Lots of folks took advantage of the new year to go up this amazing hike.
Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of the 2017 murder of Telma Boinville
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After deliberating for less than 24 hours, the jury in the Stephen Brown murder trial have found him guilty on all four counts, including second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and burglary. Brown was accused of tying up and brutally killing Oahu woman Telma Boinville at a...
Lifeguards busy with rescues; Baby swept under home during 'Eddie'
Jan. 22—Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were busy today with multiple rescues, including a baby swept under a home by a wave as the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay got underway. Thousands of fans descended upon Oahu's North Shore to watch...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
One dead in building fire at high-rise in Aiea | UPDATE
UPDATE: A 77-year-old man has died after a fire tore through a high-rise condo unit in Aiea. Crews found the man and two dogs also deceased. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Pauoa
Jan. 21—Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Pauoa area this afternoon. Shortly after noon, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire at 2706 Booth Road. Personnel arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the home. After finding no occupants in the building,...
