Alabama State

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

ALABAMA ( WKRG ) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama?

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age.

Although there is no law pertaining to riding in the back of a truck, there are plenty of child passenger restraint laws.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency , “Every person transporting a child in a motor vehicle operated on the roadways, streets, or highways of this state, shall provide for the protection of the child by properly using an aftermarket or integrated child passenger restraint system meeting applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards and the requirements of subsection.”

“Motor vehicle” includes a passenger car, pickup truck, minivan or sports utility vehicle, according to ALEA.

The following are requirements:

  • Infant only seats and convertible seats used in the rear facing position for infants until at least one year of age or 20 pounds
  • Convertible seats in the forward position or forward facing seats until the child is at least five years of age or 40 pounds
  • Booster seats until the child is six years of age
  • Seat belts until 15 years of age
Comments / 40

Jay Jay
3d ago

My daddy just tied us in the truck , down the road we go . Happy care free being children all the way from Central Alabama to Panama City, Florida in 1965 .

Jerry Modlin
3d ago

I did as a kid. you live you learn. I would not let my kids or grandkids do it. seen way way to much in my life. sorry kids

ALB215
3d ago

My Grandpa used to let me ride in the back of his truck all the time when I was a kid. Damn good times!

