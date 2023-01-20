ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

James Melvin Carroll

James Melvin Carroll, 73, of Kenly, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born January 27, 1949 to the late Melvin and Pausy Wood Carroll. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Melba Jean Strickland Carroll. James was a U.S. Army...
KENLY, NC
jocoreport.com

Danny Leon Jobe

Benson, NC: Mr. Danny Leon Jobe, age 66, of NC Hwy 50 North passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh surrounded by his loving family. Memorial Services will be 1:00PM- Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glen Brock.
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Cooperative Extension Hires New Agriculture Agent

SMITHFIELD – As growth in population increases so does the intense need for agriculture literacy. According to the 2017 Ag Census, Johnston County had a total of $267,757,999 in ag products sold while the number of farms went down by 10%. Some may think of agriculture as a thing of the past, but that can’t be further from the truth. Farmers continue to do more with less.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 10 buildings, totaling 80 of the 224 units, at Simon Bright Apartments. KHA Executive Director Rhonda Abbott told NewsChannel 12 it's being done to create two-way driveways and parking lots for the residents. Abbott said there were only 50...
KINSTON, NC

