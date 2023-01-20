Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
James Melvin Carroll
James Melvin Carroll, 73, of Kenly, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born January 27, 1949 to the late Melvin and Pausy Wood Carroll. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Melba Jean Strickland Carroll. James was a U.S. Army...
jocoreport.com
Danny Leon Jobe
Benson, NC: Mr. Danny Leon Jobe, age 66, of NC Hwy 50 North passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh surrounded by his loving family. Memorial Services will be 1:00PM- Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glen Brock.
jocoreport.com
Cooperative Extension Hires New Agriculture Agent
SMITHFIELD – As growth in population increases so does the intense need for agriculture literacy. According to the 2017 Ag Census, Johnston County had a total of $267,757,999 in ag products sold while the number of farms went down by 10%. Some may think of agriculture as a thing of the past, but that can’t be further from the truth. Farmers continue to do more with less.
WITN
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Koinonia Christian Center gave away food to community members here in the east through a Loving Through Feeding event. Volunteers serving, praying, or distributing the 700 boxes filled with 40 pounds of chicken and other food items were men involved in a ministry group at the church.
jocoreport.com
Convicted Stalker Rearrested After Leaving Over 100 Voicemails On Victim’s Phone, JCSO Says
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man convicted in November 2022 of stalking his ex-girlfriend has once again been arrested for stalking the same victim. Scotty Cleron Higgins, age 48, of Grabtown Road, was arrested January 12, 2023 and charged with felony stalking and felony probation violation. In July 2022, Higgins...
jocoreport.com
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
WRAL
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
1-year-old found dead in North Carolina home, police say
Fayetteville police said they're investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning.
Burlington woman charged with fatally shooting man in park identified
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
wcti12.com
Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 10 buildings, totaling 80 of the 224 units, at Simon Bright Apartments. KHA Executive Director Rhonda Abbott told NewsChannel 12 it's being done to create two-way driveways and parking lots for the residents. Abbott said there were only 50...
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
cbs17
15 arrested in Hope Mills roundup for drug and gun violations, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Over a dozen people were arrested on Friday in a task force operation for multiple drug and gun violations, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Friday, the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun, Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a detail in Pembroke. Fifteen arrests...
