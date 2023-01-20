Read full article on original website
Junction City's Amyah O'Neal receives All Tournament recognition
Amyah O'Neal has been named to the All Tournament team at the Salina Invitational Tournament. She is a member of the Junction City Lady Jay team that won two out of three games in the tournament to finish in fifth place. Junction City defeated Buhler and Abilene.
Hutchinson boys basketball maintains perfect season with Tournament of Champions title
Hutchinson native Bryan Miller left his college job to help turn around his alma mater.
Junction City Sports Teams Compete on Saturday
Junction City held off a second half rally by Derby to defeat the Panthers 65 - 59. Deontae Baker led Junction City with 18 points. The Blue Jays improve to 9 - 4. Junction City led the ballgame by 14 at halftime. The Junction City win secured them third place in the Tournament of Champions.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City breaks 72-year-old school record in win over Wichita Northwest, Secures Spot in January Jam Finals
Valley Center, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – When the Buffaloes arrived at Valley Center on Friday night something was different. The usual casual looks and pregame looseness was gone, and the team and their coach Jeff Williamson came into the gym on a mission. The goal of that mission? Win 12 straight games to open up a season for the first time in the history of the program.
Daily Delivery: The shocking rise of Kansas State basketball feels like it has longevity
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang has his Kansas State basketball program playing at a shockingly high level after adding 11 newcomers to play alongside just two returning players from the prior staff's roster. As Fitz explains, nothing about this feels fleeting. Once he begins recruiting his specific players, Tang could be settling in for a long run of success in Manhattan.
1350kman.com
COMMIT: K-State adds JUCO DL
Kansas State added Butler Junior College defensive lineman George Traglia to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday. Traglia announced his commitment to K-State on Twitter, saying that he “can’t wait to get to work.”. in two seasons at Butler, Traglia played in four games and recorded seven total...
Wildcats defeat Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points. Kansas State trailed 33-28 at halftime. But the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to take a 50-47 lead with 9:26 remaining. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech, which shot 32.4% from the field.
K-State basketball jumps into Top 5 in latest rankings
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball is ranked fifth in the country this week. The Wildcats check in at No. 5 on the latest AP Poll, ranked behind only Purdue, Alabama, Houston and Tennessee. It’s the first time K-State men’s basketball has been ranked in the top five since Dec. 6, 2010. The high […]
How Ismael Massoud turned his season around and became a key player for Kansas State
How Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud earned the nickname “Big 12 Ish”
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
K-State surges into top 5 while KU drops in latest top 25 college basketball rankings
Here’s how high K-State climbed in this week’s top 25 college basketball rankings, and how far KU dropped...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
247Sports
Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
TCU rolls by Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks lost to Texas 84-59 in January 2021. The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday. They had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989. TCU got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 30 points.
KWCH.com
Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
Tyler Brown promoted to Lab Director at Clara Barton Medical Center
Clara Barton Medical Center is pleased to announce that Tyler Brown, MLT has been promoted to the position of Laboratory Director. Brown has been an employee at Clara Barton since 2017, and a practicing Medical Lab Technician since 2018. Brown was born and raised in Great Bend, KS. After high...
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
KWCH.com
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
