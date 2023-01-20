ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul rec center employee accused of shooting teen had reports of previous misconduct

St. Paul rec center employee accused of shooting teen had reports of previous misconduct. The city worker accused of shooting a teen boy in the head outside the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul had previous reports of misconduct at the rec center, including a physical altercation with another teen, Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday. Now, the city is working to review its policies at rec centers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

School worker shot during teenagers’ fight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman charged with carjacking a Good Samaritan

(St. Paul, MN) -- A St. Paul woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle, then carjacked a Good Samaritan on I-94. Authorities say 22-year-old Sydney McKellepp led police on a chase Monday in the carjacked vehicle before being taken into custody. She has been charged in Ramsey County with simple robbery, car theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing police. She made her first court appearance yesterday morning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death

(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

City employee charged with attempted murder in rec center shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 26-year-old city employee argued with two teens, eventually getting in a physical fight with them before allegedly pulling a gun and shooting one of the boys in the head. Charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault were filed Friday against Exavir...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

12 people displaced following a house fire in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An overnight fire in St. Paul left 12 people without a home early Thursday morning. The St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to a reported fire around 12:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Sherburne Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames...
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal shooting investigated in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) -- St. Cloud police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers went to an apartment and found a man had been shot inside. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene. Authorities say the suspects fled and it does not appear to be a random incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN

