Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide

LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
LIBERTY, MO
fox4kc.com

One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (1/23/2023)

Jason Robert Laird Jr. of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 01/20/2023 for stealing. Tammy Lee Stewart of Clinton, MO was arrested on 01/21/2023 for a DWI. Sarah B Anderson of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/21/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton.
CLINTON, MO
northeastnews.net

Multiple felony charges filed against Amber Alert suspect

A Kansas City man is in custody facing six felony charges in relation to a domestic violence incident that began on Friday January 13th in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood near Gladstone and Belmont Boulevards that resulted in an Amber Alert being issued a few days later. Markelv A....
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center

Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged in fatal South Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in South Kansas City. Donald Crowe, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Court documents state the victim was shot eight times by the defendant, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident

A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident

A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

