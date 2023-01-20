Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
KMBC.com
Affidavit: Kansas City man connected to 3 fentanyl deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who authorities say has connections to three fentanyl overdose deaths faces charges in federal court. Tiger Dean Draggoo, 22, was charged late last week in a three-count criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri.
fox4kc.com
One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (1/23/2023)
Jason Robert Laird Jr. of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 01/20/2023 for stealing. Tammy Lee Stewart of Clinton, MO was arrested on 01/21/2023 for a DWI. Sarah B Anderson of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/21/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton.
KMBC.com
Victim dies from their injuries following Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has confirmed that one of four victims in a shooting at a south Kansas City funeral home has died. The incident happened Friday around 11:40 a.m. at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several...
northeastnews.net
Multiple felony charges filed against Amber Alert suspect
A Kansas City man is in custody facing six felony charges in relation to a domestic violence incident that began on Friday January 13th in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood near Gladstone and Belmont Boulevards that resulted in an Amber Alert being issued a few days later. Markelv A....
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
KCK officer on leave after viral video shows unusual behavior
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave after video surfaced of the officer exhibiting unusual behavior.
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
KCTV 5
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KCTV 5
Man charged in fatal South Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in South Kansas City. Donald Crowe, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Court documents state the victim was shot eight times by the defendant, who...
KCK man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman in 2022
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a woman in Leavenworth last summer.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident
A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
