ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54...
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen House scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday night. House made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy