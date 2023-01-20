ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

philip dolan
3d ago

Thank God he didn't shoot up the place could of been another story I'm sure he is already running the streets due to catch n realease program

Mouse65
3d ago

$2,500 bail? Threatening the public should be valued at more then that!! Catch and release at its finest 😪

philip dolan
3d ago

Gates seem to be under fire for violent felonies a great community crime does not have border's

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHEC TV-10

Jury convicts Irondequoit man of girlfriend’s murder

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Seth Larson, the man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend at their Irondequoit home, has been convicted on all charges. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Monday. Lisa Shuler was killed in spring of 2021. Her remains were found at their Culver Road home...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man with seven open felony cases accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store, was arrested earlier in the day on separate charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery

Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

52-year-old in stable condition after stabbing on North Clinton Avenue

A 52-year-old male suffered what appeared to be life threatening injuries after getting stabbed in the upper body on North Clinton Avenue just after 9 PM. The victim was then quickly transported to Strong Hospital where he received emergency surgery and is now in stable condition. The events that led...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man killed in East End was acquitted in 2015 Boys and Girls Club mass shooting

BREAKING: Rochester Police say that Michael Mathis, who was found not guilty in the 2015 Boys & Girls Club mass shooting, was shot to death Saturday in the East End. Mathis, 25 of Gates, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a parking lot on East Avenue and North Union Street. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died. RPD says they have no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester Police investigate a homicide in the city's east end

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s East End. RPD says at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers were at the intersection of East Ave. and Lawrence St. when they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the intersection of East Ave. and North Union St. When police...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in 6 Burglaries

A Rochester man on parole for a 2016 gun crime conviction is facing charges in six burglaries spanning about five weeks in the city. Police say 26-year-old Jamal Birden was developed as a suspect in an eastside burglary earlier this month. His GPS monitor connected him to another burglary days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY

