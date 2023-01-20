BREAKING: Rochester Police say that Michael Mathis, who was found not guilty in the 2015 Boys & Girls Club mass shooting, was shot to death Saturday in the East End. Mathis, 25 of Gates, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a parking lot on East Avenue and North Union Street. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died. RPD says they have no suspects in custody.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO