Local club starts fundraiser to feed over-worked health care workers
COLUMBIA — A local rotary club is taking initiative to feed stressed health care workers in Missouri. Columbia South Rotary Club started the program "Meals for Healthcare Heroes" back in 2020, during the pandemic. The club partnered with Rock Bridge High School's Rotary Interact Club to raise funds to help feed MU Health Care employees.
Boone County clerk allowed to intervene in former Rep. Basye's lawsuit against CPS
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge, the court decided Monday. The court also allowed the Boone County clerk to intervene in the case. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed...
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
Columbia School Board/District seek new judge in Basye lawsuit, hearing canceled
MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance
COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 23
CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet
The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri
Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry
COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as six dollars at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and...
Columbia’s massive Swift Foods plant is still hiring
Columbia’s $185-million Swift Foods plant on Route B is expected to open this spring, and they’re still hiring. The massive facility is 325,000 square feet, which is about the size of the former State Farm headquarters. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has helped build the plant. Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks describes it as one heck of a plant.
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since Jan. 6, and that extension will continue until Jan. 28.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of the neighborhood.
Hickman High School club's 'Kewpie Thrift Store' raises funds for hurricane relief
Vickie Zimmermann ventured into Hickman High School's "Kewpie Thrift Store" for the first time on Saturday morning. It was her granddaughter's second birthday, and she was looking for a good bargain. "She really enjoys the things her grandmother gets her, so I must be doing something right," Zimmermann said. She...
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
