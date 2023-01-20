Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
wrnjradio.com
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
The Most Magical Restaurant In New Jersey Should Be Valentine Destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste
Union County, NJ - Schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. County recycling includes scrap metal recycling, safe paper shredding of personal documents, and safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products. “We encourage everyone in the whole Union County community to use our countywide drive-through recycling programs to recover valuable metals for recycling, prevent identity theft, and help keep hazardous products out of the environment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados. “I would also like to thank our municipal partners for helping to stem the tide of...
Downtown Westfield: Cafe Coming, French Martini Shutting, Williams Sonoma Closed, More
WESTFIELD, NJ — An international cafe chain will open a location in the space previously occupied by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, which moved to Cranford in 2020. Fortis Coffee is coming to 218 East Broad St., as announced at the Jan. 18 Downtown Westfield Corporation meeting. The chain’s website lists two locations in Indonesia. Its menu includes hot and iced espresso and tea drinks, quick bites and entrées. “Our goal is for all customers to see Fortis as a second home,” the website says. “We want all customers to come to hang out or get work done while enjoying our service.” DWC Executive Director...
Exciting new addition coming to the Neptune, NJ shopping plaza
An incredibly popular craft store is getting ready to set up shop off route 66 in Neptune, and it'll be the store's fourth location in Monmouth County alone!. I always think of this place as the "I don't really need anything from here, but somehow I buy stuff" store. And...
News 12
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
A fire has damaged a Jewish community center in Howell. The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pound Road. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. No injuries were reported. The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this story.
Residents Alerts Township Committee to Dangerous Driving in South Mountain Section of Township
MILLBURN, NJ — During last Tuesday’s township committee meeting, Rene Paparian described South Mountain as a walker's dream where residents walk their children to school, stroll with their dogs, trek to Taylor Park and amble into town to shop. She also spoke of joggers in the area. She reported, “If you live in South Mountain, it's all too common to hear. ‘I was almost hit by a car again,’ ‘oh my God, look how fast those cars are going’ or ‘does anyone ever stop at a stop sign?’” Rene said she’s glad that police will be giving out tickets to deter...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
jerseybites.com
Group Behind Deal Lake Bar + Co. to Purchase Langosta Lounge and Asbury Park Yacht Club
Local bar, restaurant, and entertainment group BarCo Brands, best known for Deal Lake Bar + Co. in Loch Arbour, has announced it has reached a deal with Marilyn Schlossbach to acquire her businesses on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. The group has offered employment to all existing managers and staff and plans to continue to operate with only brief closures for training and cosmetic changes to the interior.
wrnjradio.com
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development
JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
An inside look: Massive entertainment venue Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson
After five years of planning, New Jersey’s newest sports and entertainment complex Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson opened today to the public. News 12 New Jersey’s Jim Murdoch visited the 100,000-square-foot dome, which opened this morning. WATCH: Giant dome at Adventure Crossing USA fully inflated; one of the...
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
