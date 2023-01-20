Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
Driver crashes into Grebe’s bakery in West Allis, injuring 2 people
The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the awning of Grebe’s bakery and deli in West Allis Sunday morning, injuring two people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
1 killed in triple shooting near Sherman and Hope
A 23-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a shooting near Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department reopens Station 28 to improve response times
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, commemorating its recommissioning of Engine Company 28, and reopening of Fire Station 28. Station 28 is located at 424 North 30th St. in Milwaukee. The recommissioning is part of a pilot program made possible because of the...
WISN
Police investigate seven armed robberies near Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — Three police departments are now warning people about brazen armed robbers targeting Milwaukee's east side. "They're doing what we call street robberies," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police Chief David Salazar said. The robberies started late Thursday night into Friday morning. More occurred Saturday evening. One was in Shorewood....
wtmj.com
Two people arrested for threatening to shoot hotel employees, law enforcement in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Two people were arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at an Oak Creek hotel. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, they were called to the Motel 6 near 13th St. and W. College Ave. around 1 p.m. Friday. Police say a customer refused to leave the hotel, then threatened to shoot the hotel staff and later threatened to shoot law enforcement.
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
WISN
Family remembers Latoya Eiland six months after fatal crash into The Hop guardrail
MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for new safety measures in downtown Milwaukee after a fatal crash. The crash happened July 15 at one of The Hop stations at Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Family tells WISN 12 News that Latoya Eiland was riding in a car that crashed...
Live music bar 'Howling at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howling at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
wlip.com
Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
