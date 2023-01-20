ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Fire Department reopens Station 28 to improve response times

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, commemorating its recommissioning of Engine Company 28, and reopening of Fire Station 28. Station 28 is located at 424 North 30th St. in Milwaukee. The recommissioning is part of a pilot program made possible because of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police investigate seven armed robberies near Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — Three police departments are now warning people about brazen armed robbers targeting Milwaukee's east side. "They're doing what we call street robberies," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police Chief David Salazar said. The robberies started late Thursday night into Friday morning. More occurred Saturday evening. One was in Shorewood....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two people arrested for threatening to shoot hotel employees, law enforcement in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Two people were arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at an Oak Creek hotel. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, they were called to the Motel 6 near 13th St. and W. College Ave. around 1 p.m. Friday. Police say a customer refused to leave the hotel, then threatened to shoot the hotel staff and later threatened to shoot law enforcement.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
OAK CREEK, WI

