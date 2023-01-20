ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Fresh snow hoped to jumpstart winter season

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Report: Vermont not on track to meeting climate requirements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Vermont Climate Council finds the state is not on track to meet its first emission reduction goals by 2025 and that lawmakers need to step up in order to meet the carbon reduction target of 26% below 2005 levels. But some lawmakers and administration officials are throwing up red flags.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM student-journalists stake out Statehouse beat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new crop of reporters is working to provide news from the Vermont Statehouse. The University of Vermont is kicking off a program that sends student reporters to cover the workings of state government. On a snowy Monday, young journalists pitched their best story ideas and...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont State officials working on statewide crime map

The Vermont Department of Public Safety plans to release a statewide crime map to the general public. The Heat Map Dashboard would indicate which communities receive the highest volume of police calls. The map is just one part of the state’s effort at improving public safety — a program outlined in governor Phil Scott’s Ten […]
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm

KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. bill would extend public remote meeting option

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would allow elected leaders to continue remote meetings without a designated physical location is on Governor Phil Scott’s desk. This comes after Act 78 expired last week, which had permitted an online option for public meetings when COVID began. One public body subject to Vermont’s open meeting law is school boards. Vermont School Board Association Executive Director Sue Ceglowski says it’s her sense that today, most boards do have a physical in-person location, but that many provide a hybrid option too, which seems to be working quite well.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
WATERBURY, VT

