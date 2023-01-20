MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would allow elected leaders to continue remote meetings without a designated physical location is on Governor Phil Scott’s desk. This comes after Act 78 expired last week, which had permitted an online option for public meetings when COVID began. One public body subject to Vermont’s open meeting law is school boards. Vermont School Board Association Executive Director Sue Ceglowski says it’s her sense that today, most boards do have a physical in-person location, but that many provide a hybrid option too, which seems to be working quite well.

VERMONT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO