WCAX
Fresh snow hoped to jumpstart winter season
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
WCAX
Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
WCAX
Report: Vermont not on track to meeting climate requirements
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Vermont Climate Council finds the state is not on track to meet its first emission reduction goals by 2025 and that lawmakers need to step up in order to meet the carbon reduction target of 26% below 2005 levels. But some lawmakers and administration officials are throwing up red flags.
WCAX
UVM student-journalists stake out Statehouse beat
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new crop of reporters is working to provide news from the Vermont Statehouse. The University of Vermont is kicking off a program that sends student reporters to cover the workings of state government. On a snowy Monday, young journalists pitched their best story ideas and...
Vermont State officials working on statewide crime map
The Vermont Department of Public Safety plans to release a statewide crime map to the general public. The Heat Map Dashboard would indicate which communities receive the highest volume of police calls. The map is just one part of the state’s effort at improving public safety — a program outlined in governor Phil Scott’s Ten […]
mynbc5.com
Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm
KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
mynbc5.com
Racially insensitive incidents at Vermont schools spark disciplinary action, discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some schools in Vermont have been dealing with incidents of racially insensitive comments or social media posts in the past few months and it's sparking some serious conversations within the community. Last month, a girls' basketball player at CVU posted a video on TikTok that principal...
New England getting hit by latest winter storm, more snow to follow
MAINE, USA — Some of the New England states are getting hit with a winter storm Monday that was snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is due to expire Monday evening —...
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
Snowstorm creates treacherous travel, leaves thousands without power in Northeast
The snow affected the Monday morning commute, causing numerous accidents across New England and forcing several school districts to close for the day. More snow is on the way, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As the last full week of January got underway, a winter storm brought heavy snow to the...
WCAX
Vt. bill would extend public remote meeting option
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would allow elected leaders to continue remote meetings without a designated physical location is on Governor Phil Scott’s desk. This comes after Act 78 expired last week, which had permitted an online option for public meetings when COVID began. One public body subject to Vermont’s open meeting law is school boards. Vermont School Board Association Executive Director Sue Ceglowski says it’s her sense that today, most boards do have a physical in-person location, but that many provide a hybrid option too, which seems to be working quite well.
mynbc5.com
More than 9,000 power outages reported in Vermont after snowstorm
More than 9,000 residents in Vermont were without power on Monday as the second of three consecutive snowstorms barreled through our region. Most of the outages are in Windham County. If you are experiencing an outage, you can report issues by following these links:
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
WCAX
Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
WCAX
Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
WCAX
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
