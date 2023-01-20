Read full article on original website
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
cw34.com
Coast Guard medevac 84-year-old man off cruise ship near Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, PR (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an 84-year-old cruise ship passenger after he suffered a medical emergency on Monday morning. Watchstanders were notified by staff aboard the MS Rotterdam cruise ship saying an 84-year-old man was experiencing an acute pulmonary condition and required a higher level of care ashore.
cw34.com
37-year-old rescued dolphin, named Hemingway, dies at aquarium in Florida Keys
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 37-year-old dolphin from the Florida Keys has died. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium made an announcement on Monday morning saying its beloved dolphin, named Hemingway, died surrounded by his caretakers and veterinary staff. The aquarium said Hemingway was rescued after he was found stranded off...
flkeysnews.com
A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died
A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Destinations Reminiscent of the Caribbean, According to a Travel Website
Many people associate a vacation to the Caribbean with relaxing on the shore while enjoying beautiful beaches, delicious food, and tranquil accommodations. And while a quick trip to the Caribbean may be in the future for some, others may prefer to stay in the United States, due to costs, flight issues, or convenience.
how to spend safari vacation in Florida
A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts made the catch of a lifetime, reeling in a great white shark off the coast of South Florida.Campbell Keenan was on a family fishing trip about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Tuesday when he made the catch.He said he was nervous as he battled the great white."I was a little bit nervous like, I don't know if I want to go up against the shark. It did make me really excited. I sat down on the chair, they gave the rod to me and I just started cranking," he said.It took about 45 minutes for Keenan to reel in the shark, which is estimated to have been about 11 feet long and 700 pounds.Keenan eventually released the shark back into the ocean.
Ten Arrested In Florida At House Where Deputies Say 3 Fatal Overdoses Happened In 3 Years
Ten people were arrested in Florida, and deputies confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday. Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with help from SWAT, executed the warrants at Naples home. Deputies say the duplex is well known to
Destin Log
Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us
These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
Florida Man Who Stabbed Woman 150 Times Gets Life In Prison
A Florida man has been sentenced to life in the Florida Department of Corrections for the brutal stabbing murder of Alisha Gomez. On January 17, 2023, Storm Royal Thayer, 25, was also ordered to have no contact with the Victim’s family and to pay fines
Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting
Authorities said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce earlier this week is no longer a person of interest.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Daily South
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
travelawaits.com
I’m A New Grandparent — The First 3 Places In Florida I’m Taking My Granddaughter
A little miracle in my life has changed my travel patterns. Her name is Layla, and we were already planning our first grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, and baby taste of grand-travel 2 months in. My son and his wife had their sights set on a beach vacation in December to...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
