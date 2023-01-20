ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/20/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Indiana boys high school basketball season continues with another full slate of games tipping off Friday (January 20).

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Indiana including live Indiana high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Indiana boys high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE INDIANA BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Indiana boys high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more boys high school basketball coverage from SBLive Indiana:

SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 17): Undefeated Ben Davis wins Marion County tourney

Here are the 24 nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games from Indiana

Hammond Central's Danny Garza voted SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-7)

Full boys high school basketball coverage on SBLive Indiana

