2 teens shot, 1 fatally at Fort Worth Whataburger near Paschal High School, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and critically injured another outside a Whataburger restaurant near Paschal High School on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson initially said that two teenagers, one female and one male, were wounded and in critical condition. At a news conference Friday evening, Police Chief Neil Noakes gave an update, saying that a 16-year-old boy died at a hospital, and a 17-year-old girl was critically injured.

A 911 caller reported seeing the shots fired in front of the restaurant at 2401 W. Berry St. just after 4 p.m.

A MedStar spokesman said that both patients were transported to area trauma centers by ambulance.

Two teens were transported to trauma centers by MedStar ambulances after they were shot outside a Whataburger on Berry Street in Fort Worth on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Avdo Huric

Police have not made any arrests. They are looking for a suspect but Noakes could not confirm whether he was the only suspect believed to be involved. Police did not describe the suspect.

The fast food restaurant is on the opposite corner of Berry and Forest Park Boulevard from R.L. Paschal High School , which is part of the Fort Worth Independent School District. The school dismisses students at 3:45 in the afternoon.

Noakes said all the people involved in the shooting were local high school students but that police are not yet certain if they attended Paschal. The teen who died has not yet been identified.

Police blocked off some streets around the Whataburger as they investigated. Many officers, including Noakes, were at the scene. He said that the incident began as an argument among teens who knew each other that turned into a fight before someone started shooting.

Noakes said that parents can help prevent shootings like this by responsibly storing guns and by making sure their children don’t have access to guns.

“We’ve got some amazing officers who work every day ... but we can’t do it alone,” Noakes said. “If your child has a weapon, call us for help. Take the gun away.”

Noakes said the city has seen an increase in shootings among teens and young adults because of a lack of conflict-resolution skills.

“It seems these days with some very young people ... conflict resolution involves a gun,” Noakes said. “You have so much more to live for and so does anybody you may have conflict with.”

He also urged the shooter to turn himself in.

“You made a horrible mistake,” Noakes said in a message to the shooter. “Turn yourself in. Don’t make this any worse.”

In statements on social media, Fort Worth ISD said, “We are aware of a shooting that occurred at the Whataburger near Paschal HS today after dismissal. The school was immediately placed on lockdown for any remaining students and staff. Fort Worth ISD is collaborating with the Fort Worth Police Department as they investigate.”

“Two Fort Worth ISD students were victims of the shooting; and tragically, a male student did not survive his injuries,” the district said.

In an email sent to parents, the district said Paschal High School will have support staff available for students and employees on Monday.

A basketball game that had been scheduled at the school Friday night has been rescheduled for Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police department at 817-392-4330.

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that killed one Fort Worth ISD student and critically injured another outside a Whataburger restaurant near Paschal High School on Friday afternoon. James Hartley/jhartley@star-telegram.com

Many Fort Worth police officers were on scene trying to identify suspects after two teens were shot outside a Whataburger restaurant near Paschal High School on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023. James Hartley/jhartley@star-telegram.com