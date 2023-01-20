ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
MySanAntonio

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason. At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MySanAntonio

After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54...
MINNESOTA STATE
MySanAntonio

Hornets' Ball sidelined again by left ankle soreness

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball was ruled out of the Hornets' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with a sore left ankle and right knee soreness. Ball, the third overall draft pick of 2020, is also dealing with right wrist soreness. It’s the third time...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MySanAntonio

Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after saving his children

Peyton Hillis, a former Arkansas and NFL running back, has been discharged from a Pensacola, Fla., hospital a little over two weeks after reportedly saving his two children after a swimming accident in Florida. Angela Cole, his girlfriend, shared an Instagram update with a photo of Hillis and some members...
PENSACOLA, FL
MySanAntonio

Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98

DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
DALLAS, TX

