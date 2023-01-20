Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Three members of Jersey City street gang charged by feds with cocaine ring
Three members of a Jersey City street gang are facing federal charges for their roles in a cocaine ring, as well as for weapons offenses U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey...
Jersey City Men, Gang Members Were Dealing Cocaine, Police Say
NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: 3 Jersey City gang members charged for cocaine selling conspiracy, weapons offenses
Three Jersey City gang members were charged for their roles in a cocaine selling conspiracy, along with weapons offenses, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, also known as “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey City, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man charged with stealing $10.5k in tools from 3 parks vehicles in Bayonne
A man was charged with stealing $10,500 in tools from three parked vehicles in Bayonne earlier this month, Police Capt. Eric Amato said. Rahim Wilson, 33, of Newark, was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, being a fugitive from justice, and having five active warrants for contempt.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor
UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro. Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show. Kyam and Fate were both...
Police: 2 men, 2 minors from New Jersey arrested on Long Island for firearm, drug possession
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun and a substance believed to be ecstasy were recovered from inside the vehicle.
essexnewsdaily.com
Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Former transit cop to challenge longtime police union president Patrick Lynch
The challenger, union financial secretary Corey Grable, says the rank-and-file are fed up with contract delays and ready for a change.
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed
A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said. All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said. The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Burglar cuffed for allegedly murdering Upper West Side senior woman during break-in: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives cuffed on Saturday the brute that, they say, killed a senior during an apparent burglary on the Upper West Side earlier this week. Police investigators quickly fingered Brooklyn resident Lashawn Mackey,...
NYPD: Masked gunman opens fire during smoke shop attempted robbery in Great Kills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked man entered a Great Kills smoke shop Sunday night and fired multiple shots in the establishment during an attempted robbery, the store’s owner told the Advance/SILive.com. Police responded to an attempted robbery at the smoke shop, located at 4203 Hylan Blvd., at...
NBC New York
Man Face-Punched on Manhattan Subway in Teen Weed Confrontation: Sources
A man aboard a Manhattan subway overnight suffered a brutal beatdown from a group of teenagers after reportedly asking them to stop smoking on the train, law enforcement sources said. The 37-year-old straphanger was riding a southbound No. 1 train shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when he noticed the high...
Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – The male victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Carnasie has been identified as 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte, of Brooklyn. According to police, on January 17th, he was shot and killed at 741 East 83rd street with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing their investigation. Funeral services for Mr. Hippolyte will take place at Guarino Funeral home on Flatlands Avenue from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 26. The post Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
