ijpr.org

Portland woman pleads guilty to Jan.6th insurrection charge

She is one of nine people with Oregon and Southwest Washington ties to be charged for their participation in the insurrection and only the third to plead guilty. None have gone to trial yet. Lilith Saer, 30, frequently attended local far-right demonstrations in the region and was arrested in July...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson

The FBI in Portland is one of many regional offices offering a $25,000 prize for information as part of a larger investigation into a year-long pattern of arson and vandalism against reproductive healthcare facilities. Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson. The state of Oregon accounted for...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?

How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals

SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations

Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
TUALATIN, OR
opb.org

Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?

Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Providence nurses rally for more staff, fair compensation package

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses rallied Friday night in front of Providence Oregon headquarters. They said they face unsafe staffing levels and have been working without contracts. They were joined at the rally by health care leaders, union allies and local community supporters. They said there have been contract negotiations...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior

To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
PORTLAND, OR

