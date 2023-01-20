Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
ijpr.org
Portland woman pleads guilty to Jan.6th insurrection charge
She is one of nine people with Oregon and Southwest Washington ties to be charged for their participation in the insurrection and only the third to plead guilty. None have gone to trial yet. Lilith Saer, 30, frequently attended local far-right demonstrations in the region and was arrested in July...
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
Portland activist talks charter reform, policing, Wheeler’s homeless camp proposal
Candace Avalos is one of the most engaged citizen advocates in Portland, having served on the Charter Review Commission that changed city government and chaired the Citizen's Review Committee.
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
‘The No Hate Zone’ founder calls on Portland to address gun violence
Portland's The No Hate Zone founder, Sam Sachs, describes himself as an agitator and an activist.
NE Portland’s Cully neighborhood fights displacement, climate change with urban renewal. But will it work?
All around her, Chach Heart sees aging roofs and peeling siding. Nearby, decades-old water-damaged trailers line row after dilapidated row. Heart’s move into a manufactured home had been a necessity when she lost her job and could no longer afford the mortgage on her house. She was glad to...
focushillsboro.com
Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson
The FBI in Portland is one of many regional offices offering a $25,000 prize for information as part of a larger investigation into a year-long pattern of arson and vandalism against reproductive healthcare facilities. Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson. The state of Oregon accounted for...
A mother’s fight for honor and dignity: Steve Duin column
Come June, Martin Cerezo will finally find his rest at Willamette National Cemetery. His mother, Cheryle Cerezo-Gardiner, will hug the folded flag as a bugle call rises over the graves. She’ll let go of her death-bed promise, catch her breath … then return to her battlefield, a campaign to ensure...
WWEEK
How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?
How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
KATU.com
Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals
SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
opb.org
Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?
Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
KATU.com
Providence nurses rally for more staff, fair compensation package
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses rallied Friday night in front of Providence Oregon headquarters. They said they face unsafe staffing levels and have been working without contracts. They were joined at the rally by health care leaders, union allies and local community supporters. They said there have been contract negotiations...
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon ranks highly in personal income. Some of its least populous counties, not so much.
Of the many divisions between urban and rural Oregon, personal income is among the starkest. People living near Oregon’s biggest cities earn nearly twice as much as those living in remote, sparsely populated areas. That’s according to a new report from the Oregon Employment Department. For example, Washington...
Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior
To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
