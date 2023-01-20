Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $131,461
Paris, Tenn.–With $2,492 raised today, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $131,461 for the year. Every year, the Helping Hand auction raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating items today were Quinn Chapel, St. John’s–CDS, HCHS Madigals, and Inman...
radionwtn.com
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register
Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State
Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Tourism Authority To Launch Website
Paris, Tenn.–You soon will be able to view a new website touting Henry County’s plentiful tourism opportunities. After a presentation from Andrew Wheatley of Susan Jones Public Relations, the Henry County Tourism Authority voted unanimously to hire the firm to design and maintain the website. The Susan Jones...
radionwtn.com
Patriot’s Pen Essays Pay Off For UC Students
Union City, Tenn.–While acknowledging the past, three Union City Middle School students made a promise for the future. UC Middle Schoolers Kylie Willcutt, Uriah Davis and Madi Pate swept the top three places in the Patriot’s Penn Essay Contest, earning cash and other accolades for their efforts. Members...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
radionwtn.com
Edmund ‘Ed’ Palmer Tayloe, Jr.
Edmund “Ed” Palmer Tayloe, Jr., age 85, of Paris, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born Thursday, July 8, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee. Ed was the son of the late Edmund Palmer Tayloe, Sr., and the late Mae Clendenin Tayloe. Ed was the former...
radionwtn.com
Madison Vermillion Crowned 2023 Hostess Princess
Paris, Tenn.–It’s Queen Madison for the 70th World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Madison Lee Vermillion was crowned the 2023 Hostess Princess during Saturday’s pageant at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Madison is 17, a senior at Henry County High School and the daughte of Mike and Misty Vermillion.
radionwtn.com
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
rewind943.com
Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville
It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
thecamdenchronicle.com
It’s time for the Coyote Crackdown
Each January, the Men’s Ministry at Tennessee River Baptist Church (TRBC) in Camden hosts the Coyote Crackdown. This annual hunting adventure offers participants a chance to enjoy some great Christian fellowship while helping to keep Benton County’s coyote population at a manageable level. “We are really excited about...
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
wvlt.tv
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crumbl coming to Paducah
Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
Comments / 0