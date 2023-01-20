Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.

