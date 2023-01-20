ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Henry County Tourism Authority To Launch Website

Paris, Tenn.–You soon will be able to view a new website touting Henry County’s plentiful tourism opportunities. After a presentation from Andrew Wheatley of Susan Jones Public Relations, the Henry County Tourism Authority voted unanimously to hire the firm to design and maintain the website. The Susan Jones...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Edmund ‘Ed’ Palmer Tayloe, Jr.

Edmund “Ed” Palmer Tayloe, Jr., age 85, of Paris, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born Thursday, July 8, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee. Ed was the son of the late Edmund Palmer Tayloe, Sr., and the late Mae Clendenin Tayloe. Ed was the former...
PARIS, TN
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Helping Hand Now At $131,461

Paris, Tenn.–With $2,492 raised today, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $131,461 for the year. Every year, the Helping Hand auction raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating items today were Quinn Chapel, St. John’s–CDS, HCHS Madigals, and Inman...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State

Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Madison Vermillion Crowned 2023 Hostess Princess

Paris, Tenn.–It’s Queen Madison for the 70th World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Madison Lee Vermillion was crowned the 2023 Hostess Princess during Saturday’s pageant at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Madison is 17, a senior at Henry County High School and the daughte of Mike and Misty Vermillion.
PARIS, TN
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register

Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
MARTIN, TN
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
JACKSON, TN
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday

Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
PARIS, TN
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building

Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
It’s time for the Coyote Crackdown

Each January, the Men’s Ministry at Tennessee River Baptist Church (TRBC) in Camden hosts the Coyote Crackdown. This annual hunting adventure offers participants a chance to enjoy some great Christian fellowship while helping to keep Benton County’s coyote population at a manageable level. “We are really excited about...
CAMDEN, TN
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
LINDEN, TN
Patriot’s Pen Essays Pay Off For UC Students

Union City, Tenn.–While acknowledging the past, three Union City Middle School students made a promise for the future. UC Middle Schoolers Kylie Willcutt, Uriah Davis and Madi Pate swept the top three places in the Patriot’s Penn Essay Contest, earning cash and other accolades for their efforts. Members...
UNION CITY, TN

