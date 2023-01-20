Read full article on original website
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
Woman Dies in Garden Grove Storm Drain
A woman died in a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said Monday.
onscene.tv
Fallen Deputy Darrell Calhoun’s Funeral Procession | Rancho Cucamonga
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 10:00 AM LOCATION: Abundant Living Family Church CITY: Rancho Cucamonga DETAILS: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and other allied agencies escorted Fallen Deputy Darnell Calhoun to Abundant Living Family Church for the funeral service. Deputy Calhoun was shot and killed while responding to a call for service. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured as crash sends vehicle into building in Broadway-Manchester
A two-car crash in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles left one person dead at the scene and hospitalized another person in critical condition early Sunday morning. The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Main Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
These are the victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting at a Lunar New Year party
Ten of the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting were in their 60s or 70s, authorities said. An eleventh victim was in her 50s.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
onscene.tv
One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach
LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: An officer-Involved fatal shooting of a male occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El… Read more "Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting"
California Lunar New Year Shooter Identified -- Suspect Dead
Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet, California, has been identified as the man responsible for a deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California. He is accused of opening fire at a dance studio, killing 10 people and injuring 10 more during the city's major Asian American community's Lunar New Year weekend celebrations.
Car plunges down embankment in Escondido, 2 rescued
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in a car that plunged down an embankment off an Escondido street Monday morning.
Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet
A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Wrong-way driver kills 2 family members, leaves 3 hospitalized in Orange County
FONTANA, Calif. – A family is left devastated after a wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle last Saturday on the 210 freeway in Fontana. The family is now mourning the father, Jose Plasencia, and 16-year-old daughter Mia. While their 3-year-old son Ivan is currently in the ICU with a low survival rate. Mother, Angelica on her second surgery and 5-year-old daughter Bianca with a broken leg.
2urbangirls.com
Woman suffers medical emergency after being found in Orange County storm drain
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A woman died in a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said Monday. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue on a report of a person in a storm drain needing medical aid.
Family suspects foul play in death of Orange County public defender who fell from Baja hotel balcony
Elliot Blair, an Orange County public defender died early on Saturday after falling from a hotel balcony near Rosarito, Baja California, a beach town about 30 miles south of the border.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
onscene.tv
Plane Crashes Onto Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad
A flight instructure plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off of the south Carlsbad State Baech approx 30 yards from the shore. Once the plane floated onto the beach, 3 people were bale to get out of the plane to safety. There are no reported injuries. The flight...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
