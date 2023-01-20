ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Fallen Deputy Darrell Calhoun’s Funeral Procession | Rancho Cucamonga

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 10:00 AM LOCATION: Abundant Living Family Church CITY: Rancho Cucamonga DETAILS: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and other allied agencies escorted Fallen Deputy Darnell Calhoun to Abundant Living Family Church for the funeral service. Deputy Calhoun was shot and killed while responding to a call for service. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified

A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach

LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet

A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Wrong-way driver kills 2 family members, leaves 3 hospitalized in Orange County

FONTANA, Calif. – A family is left devastated after a wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle last Saturday on the 210 freeway in Fontana. The family is now mourning the father, Jose Plasencia, and 16-year-old daughter Mia. While their 3-year-old son Ivan is currently in the ICU with a low survival rate. Mother, Angelica on her second surgery and 5-year-old daughter Bianca with a broken leg.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona

A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Plane Crashes Onto Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad

A flight instructure plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off of the south Carlsbad State Baech approx 30 yards from the shore. Once the plane floated onto the beach, 3 people were bale to get out of the plane to safety. There are no reported injuries. The flight...
CARLSBAD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire

(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
