Ithaca, NY

ithaca.com

Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined...
whcuradio.com

Racker to host Disability Services Resource Fair in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public information session in Cortland. Racker will host a free Disability Services Resource Fair this week. More than 15 organizations will attend to answer questions and help you learn about local services and resources for people with disabilities. It happens Wednesday, January 25th, at the Port Watson Conference Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for IPD chief search?

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department does not have a permanent police chief. John Joly has served as acting chief since April 2021. Tom Condzella is president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Condzella says the process will start from scratch. Joly was selected by Mayor Laura...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
WAVERLY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

BorgWarner to close one Lansing plant by end of 2024

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will close one plant in Lansing. The Ithaca Voice reports the company plans to shutter a production plant on Warren Road by the end of next year. While one plant will close, company officials say the other production plant and a technical center will remain open.
LANSING, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties

Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Community First makes an effort to end violence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- In an effort to aid in the healing of the grieving, Family Affairs is hosting a dinner for those who lost a loved one to violence this Saturday at Steele Memorial Library. The goal is to bring community together and celebrate these young lives. “It is...
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’

In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side

Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The community weighs in on the future of Route 13

ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Former SCSD teacher makes winter hats for Brexialee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy. “She remembers how great of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Co. Sheriff’s Office owes Clay better enforcement of traffic laws (Your Letters)

In June of 2008, residents of the Town of Clay voted to abolish its police department and merge with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The goal was to be, “more efficient, affordable, sensible government statewide,” according to then-Gov. David Paterson. Then-Clay Supervisor Jim Rowley called “the vote a victory for taxpayers” and the sheriff at the time, Kevin Walsh, stated, “I can guarantee residents they will have at least the same level of service the Clay Police Department has provided them.”
CLAY, NY

