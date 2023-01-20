Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined...
whcuradio.com
Community Justice Center working to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Developing new strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County. The Community Justice Center’s working group, comprised of law enforcement leadership and community members, has begun the Reimagining Public Safety work plans outlined in 2022 and 2023. “It is harder than...
whcuradio.com
Racker to host Disability Services Resource Fair in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public information session in Cortland. Racker will host a free Disability Services Resource Fair this week. More than 15 organizations will attend to answer questions and help you learn about local services and resources for people with disabilities. It happens Wednesday, January 25th, at the Port Watson Conference Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.
wskg.org
Binghamton graduate student workers protest for "living wage" from university
Binghamton University graduate student workers held a protest last week, calling for the university to raise the minimum yearly stipend to better reflect the cost of living in Broome County. It's part of larger union campaign by the Graduate Student Employee Union, which represents graduate student workers at several SUNY...
whcuradio.com
What’s next for IPD chief search?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department does not have a permanent police chief. John Joly has served as acting chief since April 2021. Tom Condzella is president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Condzella says the process will start from scratch. Joly was selected by Mayor Laura...
whcuradio.com
Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
Six-County Virtual Job Fair coming up
The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties (WDB/HMO) is sponsoring an online job fair on Tuesday January 31st for residents of those three counties, plus Chenango Delaware, and Otsego.
whcuradio.com
Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
whcuradio.com
BorgWarner to close one Lansing plant by end of 2024
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will close one plant in Lansing. The Ithaca Voice reports the company plans to shutter a production plant on Warren Road by the end of next year. While one plant will close, company officials say the other production plant and a technical center will remain open.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
NewsChannel 36
Community First makes an effort to end violence
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- In an effort to aid in the healing of the grieving, Family Affairs is hosting a dinner for those who lost a loved one to violence this Saturday at Steele Memorial Library. The goal is to bring community together and celebrate these young lives. “It is...
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
The community weighs in on the future of Route 13
ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
localsyr.com
Former SCSD teacher makes winter hats for Brexialee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy. “She remembers how great of...
Onondaga Co. Sheriff’s Office owes Clay better enforcement of traffic laws (Your Letters)
In June of 2008, residents of the Town of Clay voted to abolish its police department and merge with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The goal was to be, “more efficient, affordable, sensible government statewide,” according to then-Gov. David Paterson. Then-Clay Supervisor Jim Rowley called “the vote a victory for taxpayers” and the sheriff at the time, Kevin Walsh, stated, “I can guarantee residents they will have at least the same level of service the Clay Police Department has provided them.”
