Starr County, TX

ValleyCentral

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
MISSION, TX
wufe967.com

Texas authorities find small human fetus in shallow grave

Texas authorities were investigating a small human fetus that was found in a shallow grave over the weekend. Officers with the Brenham Police Department were called Sunday afternoon Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity, Fox Houston reported. The officers met with witnesses who said they...
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
HOUSTON, TX
inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX

