Fort Bend Star
Suspect in Sugar Land woman's shooting death refuses to waive extradition, remains in Louisiana
The suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan remains in a Louisiana jail after refusing to waive extradition, according to a city spokesman. Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills...
cw39.com
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway...
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
Sheriff’s Office cites death of missing man as ‘accidental drowning’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police on Monday confirmed a body found near Donna was that of a missing Weslaco man and revealed that his death was determined to be an accidental drowning. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was found dead at about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday just north of Mile 9 North and Goolie Road, outside the […]
Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
wufe967.com
Texas authorities find small human fetus in shallow grave
Texas authorities were investigating a small human fetus that was found in a shallow grave over the weekend. Officers with the Brenham Police Department were called Sunday afternoon Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity, Fox Houston reported. The officers met with witnesses who said they...
Two men arrested in Texas after high-speed chase for smuggling illegal immigrants
Two men were arrested in Texas for human smuggling after a DPS Trooper found six illegal immigrants in their car. The illegal immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
fox26houston.com
Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
Man fatally shoots himself after forcing ex into car at gunpoint in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Investigators said it appeared the man accidently shot himself in the stomach after forcing his ex into the car, but after she got out and ran, he shot himself in the head.
Judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition that she must “participate and complete […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Weslaco man found dead from 'accidental drowning'
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have determined the cause of death of a 30-year-old Weslaco man found dead near Donna as 'accidental drowning", a news release from the department said. Jesus Angel Romo was last seen on Monday leaving Wings and Rings, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Romo...
cw39.com
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Man sentenced for trafficking heroin from Brownsville to Virginia
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering was sentenced to prison. Hector Ruiz, 30, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Jan. 18 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. […]
Edinburg Crime Stoppers sound alarm over new debit, credit card scam
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Crime Stoppers is warning the public about a new debit card scam threatening consumers in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the Edinburg Crime Stoppers, the new scam consists of a call with the caller ID of a bank. If the call is answered, a person impersonating a bank […]
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
