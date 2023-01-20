ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

WKRN

‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World

Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. ‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jury selection begins Monday in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors will be selected this week in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway

Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ex-con arrested for multiple robberies around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an ex-con on Sunday that is accused of multiple armed robberies in the Nashville area. According to the arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Terrance Turner was caught on surveillance cameras stealing money and merchandise from a Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road on Sunday. Police said Turner approached the register with items from the store and then brandished a weapon before demanding money from the employee at gunpoint.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier.
GREENBRIER, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

Passenger involved in crash arrested
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting

A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warning issued after multiple car burglaries

Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

Franklin officer's COVID recovery one year later

In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19. Franklin officer’s COVID recovery one year later. In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference

Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, CA
WKRN

Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in South Nashville

The Metro Nashville Police Department says teens believed to responsible for several robberies are now behind bars after they allegedly used guns to rob people in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN

