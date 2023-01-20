Read full article on original website
Related
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
WKRN
‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World
Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. ‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting.
fox17.com
Jury selection begins Monday in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors will be selected this week in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
WKRN
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
WKRN
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
WSMV
Ex-con arrested for multiple robberies around Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an ex-con on Sunday that is accused of multiple armed robberies in the Nashville area. According to the arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Terrance Turner was caught on surveillance cameras stealing money and merchandise from a Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road on Sunday. Police said Turner approached the register with items from the store and then brandished a weapon before demanding money from the employee at gunpoint.
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate...
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
WKRN
Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Tennessee man...
WKRN
Warning issued after multiple car burglaries
Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Trial for Fort Campbell soldier accused of murdering pregnant wife set to begin Thursday
The trial for a Fort Campbell soldier accused of murdering his pregnant wife is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
WKRN
Franklin officer's COVID recovery one year later
In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19. Franklin officer’s COVID recovery one year later. In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19.
WKRN
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference
Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio...
WKRN
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in South Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department says teens believed to responsible for several robberies are now behind bars after they allegedly used guns to rob people in South Nashville. Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at …. The Metro Nashville Police Department says teens believed to responsible for several robberies are...
WSMV
Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Comments / 0