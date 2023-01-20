Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
As community works to rebuild, FEMA reaches out to Georgia tornado victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandra Howard remembers what she came home to on Jan. 12. “Trees were everywhere, debris, I had no flashlight, I said I’ve got to make it home, so I walked down, stepping on debris. I don’t really know what I might’ve stepped on,” she said.
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
WTVM
Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week later after a tornado ripped through a LaGrange neighborhood, many residents of LaGrange came out to help those in need. Three churches with a vision have grown into a mission to help those affected by the storm. One Lexington Park resident I spoke...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb to open warming centers ahead of cold weather
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents. The Gwinnett County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.
wrbl.com
Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek
Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Heavy rain overnight, showers continue throughout the day Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A gulf system is already lifting into the area with showers this afternoon. That will continue for the remainder of the evening and into the overnight. Heavy rainfall with a few embedded thunderstorms is expected overnight into Sunday morning. Throughout the day Sunday, showers and a few thunderstorms will remain, but […]
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
WTVM
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says arrested rioters 'traveled to our city to wreak havoc'
A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night after the death of an environmental activist who was killed this week after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said peaceful protests are welcome in Atlanta, but violence will not be tolerated. Speaking on...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed
You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Comments / 2