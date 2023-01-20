ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Comments / 2

11Alive

This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb to open warming centers ahead of cold weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents. The Gwinnett County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek

Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy rain overnight, showers continue throughout the day Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A gulf system is already lifting into the area with showers this afternoon. That will continue for the remainder of the evening and into the overnight. Heavy rainfall with a few embedded thunderstorms is expected overnight into Sunday morning. Throughout the day Sunday, showers and a few thunderstorms will remain, but […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed

You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

