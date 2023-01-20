ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcboston.com

Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
NORWOOD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury

At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police: Guy running away from gunfire scene in Dorchester arrested after gun falls out of his clothes

Boston Police report officers responding to call about a person with a gun on Brenton Street this morning spotted a guy running away:. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Rahjah Guillaume, 22, of Dorchester, run from the scene in the direction of Glenway Street. As Guillaume was running, officers observed a firearm fall from his person, onto the ground.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Arrested for OUI After Striking Tree, Resident Scammed for Large Amount of Money

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 10, 1:11 a.m.: A vehicle struck a utility pole on Watertown Street near Galen Street. Police responded to the area and spotted the vehicle on the sidewalk near 20 Watertown St. The vehicle had been traveling westbound on California Street and when it merged onto Watertown Street it crossed over the traffic island and struck two signs. Then it went into the westbound lane and went onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. Officers spoke to the driver who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He said that the accident occurred because he was driving his brother’s vehicle, a 2011 Range Rover, with which he wasn’t familiar. He also said he had 6 to 8 beers before driving. Officers found empty beer bottles in the vehicle. The driver did not pass five field sobriety tests. Victor Ventura Flores, 20, of Watertown, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
WATERTOWN, MA

