nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
WCVB
Woman fatally struck while checking mail in Acton; hit-and-run driver contacts police
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while collecting mail in Acton, sources told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos. Acton police, meanwhile, have announced that the driver who was involved in the pedestrian crash is now cooperating in their investigation. According...
WCVB
Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
fallriverreporter.com
Apparent domestic violence incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk County
Police in Norfolk County are investigating an incident that took place early this morning that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, Norwood Police units are currently on the scene of a shots fired call on Folan Avenue. Just after 3:15 a.m., police received a 911 call from a...
Norwood police exchange shots with suspect early Sunday morning
Norwood police officers exchanged shots with a suspect early Sunday morning when responding to a report of a domestic incident, according to a Facebook post from the department. According to Norwood Police Department, a 911 caller on Folan Avenue requested help at 3:16 a.m. for a domestic incident. As police...
WMUR.com
Governor's office in touch with DCYF over case of 7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire governor's office said Monday it is in contact with the Division of Children, Youth and Families about the case of a Manchester boy who was allegedly abused by his father and is now in a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Jaevion Riley, 7,...
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset man arrested by State Police after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway. According to State Police, on Saturday at approximately 9:00 p.m., State Police dispatch received reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 393 in the city of Concord New Hampshire. A...
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, anti-police graffiti
"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." Representative Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested Saturday in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of personal property, and damage of property using graffiti. Boston Police referred...
universalhub.com
Police: Guy running away from gunfire scene in Dorchester arrested after gun falls out of his clothes
Boston Police report officers responding to call about a person with a gun on Brenton Street this morning spotted a guy running away:. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Rahjah Guillaume, 22, of Dorchester, run from the scene in the direction of Glenway Street. As Guillaume was running, officers observed a firearm fall from his person, onto the ground.
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Arrested for OUI After Striking Tree, Resident Scammed for Large Amount of Money
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 10, 1:11 a.m.: A vehicle struck a utility pole on Watertown Street near Galen Street. Police responded to the area and spotted the vehicle on the sidewalk near 20 Watertown St. The vehicle had been traveling westbound on California Street and when it merged onto Watertown Street it crossed over the traffic island and struck two signs. Then it went into the westbound lane and went onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. Officers spoke to the driver who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He said that the accident occurred because he was driving his brother’s vehicle, a 2011 Range Rover, with which he wasn’t familiar. He also said he had 6 to 8 beers before driving. Officers found empty beer bottles in the vehicle. The driver did not pass five field sobriety tests. Victor Ventura Flores, 20, of Watertown, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Mass & Cass
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a car that hit and killed a man in the South End Friday night. Officers responding to the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue around 10:40 p.m. found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Boston Police say the suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.
