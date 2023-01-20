The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 10, 1:11 a.m.: A vehicle struck a utility pole on Watertown Street near Galen Street. Police responded to the area and spotted the vehicle on the sidewalk near 20 Watertown St. The vehicle had been traveling westbound on California Street and when it merged onto Watertown Street it crossed over the traffic island and struck two signs. Then it went into the westbound lane and went onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. Officers spoke to the driver who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He said that the accident occurred because he was driving his brother’s vehicle, a 2011 Range Rover, with which he wasn’t familiar. He also said he had 6 to 8 beers before driving. Officers found empty beer bottles in the vehicle. The driver did not pass five field sobriety tests. Victor Ventura Flores, 20, of Watertown, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO