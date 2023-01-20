ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B98.5

Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?

There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
FRYEBURG, ME
WMTW

'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike

Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

York warming centers open amid widespread power outages

YORK, Maine — Many Mainers are without power after a snowstorm swept through Maine on Monday. To help those affected stay warm, two warming centers in York County opened Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. Warming stations will be available...
YORK, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Meet this Maine couple who are partners in both love and art

BRUNSWICK, Maine — For years John Bisbee was quite possibly Maine’s best-known sculptor, renowned for creating works out of nails and only nails. Then the pandemic came along and torpedoed a major out-of-state project Bisbee had been planning for more than a year. It prompted him to make a dramatic move: After 30 years, he stopped sculpting and walked away from it entirely.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead

PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy