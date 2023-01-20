Read full article on original website
Several Maine salt marshes being purchased by nonprofit for conservation efforts
YARMOUTH, Maine — An anonymous donation has helped take nearly 1,000 acres of Maine marsh land off the market, in an effort to better prepare the coastal wetlands for continued climate change. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced it recently received the nearly $1 million donation, helping the trust...
Seal takes grand tour of Cape Elizabeth during Monday storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — As inches of snow blanketed roads across Maine early Monday morning, plow trucks hit the road like any other day. In Cape Elizabeth, it would come as no surprise to run into the occasional deer or turkey when plowing snow off the roads. What you...
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Downeaster was delayed Monday due to downed trees, Amtrak says
MAINE, USA — Downed trees delayed a Downeaster train on Monday morning traveling to Boston, Amtrak said. A spokesperson for Amtrak told NEWS CENTER Maine Downeaster train #682 was delayed. The Downeaster schedule on its website shows train #682 leaves Brunswick at 7:10 a.m. and arrives in Boston at 10:30 a.m.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
Verizon reports three-hour service outage in Portland area during snow storm
PORTLAND, Maine — Verizon customers in the Portland area had no cellphone service for about three hours during a snowstorm Monday. A spokesperson for the company said a "power failure" and a "third-party fiber cut" caused the service interruption. He did not answer how many customers were without service.
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
York warming centers open amid widespread power outages
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers are without power after a snowstorm swept through Maine on Monday. To help those affected stay warm, two warming centers in York County opened Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. Warming stations will be available...
Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Alicia Gaiero
Alicia Gaiero stands with her oyster tumbler. Photo courtesy Alicia Gaiero. As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Stirring the pot: Portland sees a wave of new restaurants and expansions
Twelve is a lucky number for Portland chef Colin Wyatt — it’s the name of the restaurant he helped open and runs on Portland’s East End, and the number of dishes on the seasonal prix-fixe menu (not counting the sweet potato milk bread with brown butter). The...
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Plane slides off runway while taxiing passengers to terminal in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Passengers hoping to fly out of the Portland International Jetport experienced numerous cancellations and delays on Monday. According to staff and passengers at the Portland Jetport, a plane slid off the runway after landing successfully while trying to bring passengers back to the terminal. "As it...
Amtrak Downeaster makes abrupt stop after tree falls on track
According to one of the passengers, the train was stopped around 9 a.m. near Kennebunk. Electricity and heat were shut off for about 20 minutes.
Meet this Maine couple who are partners in both love and art
BRUNSWICK, Maine — For years John Bisbee was quite possibly Maine’s best-known sculptor, renowned for creating works out of nails and only nails. Then the pandemic came along and torpedoed a major out-of-state project Bisbee had been planning for more than a year. It prompted him to make a dramatic move: After 30 years, he stopped sculpting and walked away from it entirely.
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
