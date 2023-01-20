Read full article on original website
Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont
Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
Gunter is Jasper Citizen of the Year
The Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce has named Jamie Gunter Citizen of the Year. The announcement came on Friday at the 104th Annual Chairman's Banquet that was held at the Harvest Church on South Wheeler Street. Gunter, who is a native and lifelong resident of Jasper was...
Children fish despite the rain at 21st Annual Trout Derby
Even though the rain came down, the youth of Jasper came out and many of them went home with a nice catch of fish. It was the 21st year of the Annual Trout Derby, which was held at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday here in Jasper. The event is sponsored...
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin was born in Jasper, Texas on September 19, 1953 to John Allen Sturrock and Rachel Yarbrough Sturrock. Sharon went peacefully to sleep in the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of January 22, 2023 with her beloved husband of 46 years, Philip by her side.
Charles B. Cardillo, Jr.
Charles B. Cardillo, Jr., 53, of Lumberton, Texas, passed away at his home on January 20, 2023. Charles B. Cardillo, Jr. was born in Newton, Massachusetts to Denise McNamara (Civitti) and Charles Cardillo. Charles is preceded in death by his Grandparents: Louis and Theresa Civitti and Raymond McNamara (stepfather) Charles...
Johnny Richard Rigsby
Johnny Richard Rigsby, 75, of Jasper, Texas native of Woodville, Texas transitioned to Glory January 21, 2023. Johnny Richard Rigsby, was born January 22, 1947 to the late John L and Ira Lee Rigsby. Johnny was born and raised in Woodville, Texas. He attended Scott High School. Johnny was a hard worker and a provider. He worked at Matthews Construction for many years until he retired.
Travis Glenn Primrose
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Travis Glenn Primrose, age 81, of Orange, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homer Cemetery near Jasper, Texas. Travis passed away on January 21, 2023 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, Texas. A native of Jasper, Texas and...
Jasper Dawgs rout the Pirates
The Jasper Bulldogs basketball team opened district 19 4A play with a pair of wins over Lumberton and West Orange-Stark, but they dropped their next three games against Silsbee, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Bridge City earlier this week on Tuesday. The Dawgs had their backs to the wall as they needed to for their record to be 3 wins and 3 losses as they completed the first half of their season. A win over Vidor would even their wins and losses and put them in fourth place in the district with 6 games remaining before playoff teams are secured.
Jasper Baseball fans come out to support the team
The Annual Jasper Baseball Boosters Banquet was held on Saturday evening at the Wesley Center of the First Methodist Church and local baseball fans came out in droves to support the team.
Lady Dawgs Pluck Cardinals
The Jasper Lady Dawgs basketball team is in the second half of district play and they continue to march towards a spot in the playoffs. On Tuesday they hosted the Lady Cardinals from Bridge City and for the second time this season they defeated the Lady Cardinals convincingly 62 to 42.
