The Jasper Bulldogs basketball team opened district 19 4A play with a pair of wins over Lumberton and West Orange-Stark, but they dropped their next three games against Silsbee, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Bridge City earlier this week on Tuesday. The Dawgs had their backs to the wall as they needed to for their record to be 3 wins and 3 losses as they completed the first half of their season. A win over Vidor would even their wins and losses and put them in fourth place in the district with 6 games remaining before playoff teams are secured.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO