Scott Caan on landing Ocean's Eleven, his new show Alert, and instructing his dad on set
The actor: Over the last 25 years, Scott Caan has developed a reputation for playing strong-minded, wise-cracking characters. After beginning his career in the early ’90s as one-half of the hip-hop duo the Whooliganz, Caan made his professional acting debut in the indie A Boy Called Hate, a crime drama in which his father, James, played a small role.
Friday night cancellations: The Mosquito Coast, One Of Us Is Lying, Vampire Academy all get the axe
Look: There’s never a good time to have your TV show get canceled. It’s a life-changingly awful part of the entertainment industry that nevertheless happens all the time, disappointing fans, putting people out of jobs, and cutting creative endeavors short. But there is probably a worst time to...
NCIS: Los Angeles slacking off and calling it quits after a measly 14 seasons
In a shocking display of laziness—of the sort it certainly didn’t learn from its parent series, now into its 20th season and counting—CBS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles is calling it quits after a mere 14 seasons on the air. Spin-offs these days, really, we don’t even know what to do with them.
Ted Sarandos insists that Netflix has “never canceled a successful show”
Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings stepped down from the company a few days ago, but as we noted when the news broke, that shouldn’t impact regular people too much because the company’s other co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, is the one who usually goes in front of the public and says wild stuff. And, well, he’s done it again!
The 1619 Project
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 22, to Thursday, January 26. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Poker Face (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.) Natasha...
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis must be fine, because Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast
Earlier this month, insiders claimed that production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis—the filmmaker’s ultimate dream project and one that he’s paying for with his own money—had essentially descended into complete chaos. The director himself later denied that anything was going wrong, saying that his haters should “just wait and see” and that his film (because of it’s “great” cast) was going to end up being “beautiful.”
Saturday Night Live returns with a great host but moderate laughs
Saturday Night Live found the perfect host to bring it into 2023 in Aubrey Plaza. In addition to her deadpan delivery, she often treats press junkets, red carpets, and late-night interviews as her own experimental sketch show. It turned out to be a sort of homecoming for Plaza. She got her start in the entertainment industry in the NBC page program and even worked with the SNL set design department. Since those early years, she has built a surprising and impressive career with her role as April Ludgate in the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, earned laughs in broad Hollywood studio comedies, and captivated in a litany of dark indie films from Ingrid Goes West to Black Bear. Hosting SNL caps off a stellar year for Plaza after the success of Emily the Criminal, which she starred in and produced, and her role in The White Lotus. Perhaps this all caused too high of expectations. The episode overall felt middle of the road, even though Plaza proved to be an excellent and enthusiastic first-time host.
Cate Blanchett muses giving up the whole acting thing to spend time gardening
As Cate Blanchett wraps up press on Todd Field’s TÁR, the 53-year-old actor is still processing her time playing Lydia Tár, and is apparently considering life in retirement following her fruitful acting career. “I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of...
Well, at least Mitch Winehouse is happy with the Back To Black biopic
Does father know best? Mitch Winehouse’s critics would probably disagree. Production on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has begun, and fans have taken issue with the images that have circulated so far. Yet Mitch—who, as both a parent and administrator of his late daughter’s estate, gave the film his full support—has no issue with the movie so far.
Sundance 2023 dispatch: Gael García Bernal, Daisy Ridley, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus wow Park City
Temperatures remain frigid here in the shadow of Park City’s mountains, but the 2023 Sundance Film Festival is only heating up. The first weekend saw the launch of several feature films that figure to have audiences talking throughout the year, and many are vying for jury prizes in the festival’s various competition categories. In acquisition news, Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, sold to Netflix for $20 million after a heated bidding war. Will the Chloe Domont thriller take home the U.S. Dramatic Competition prize? Netflix also acquired the Sarah Snook feature Run Rabbit Run, while Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp ended up at Searchlight Pictures.
The guy who makes comic book movies says that people will never get sick of comic book movies
If you were to ask Ronald McDonald if he thinks people will ever get tired of eating hamburgers, what would he say? Would it be anything other than no? His whole life is dedicated to selling hamburgers, so why would he be anything but bullish on their future? It’s important to him that people not only still buy hamburgers, but that they believe he is still invested in the future of hamburgers.
Why Disney is the most potent, and problematic, force in pop culture today
As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, The A.V. Club marks the occasion with a series of lists, essays, and more. With Avatar: The Way Of Water shooting up the all-time global box office list, The Walt Disney Co. now either owns or holds a stake in nine of the 10 biggest movies of all time, thanks to the company’s very expensive purchase of competitor 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV assets in 2019. But that’s just one of many ways that Disney’s acquisition of Fox remade the world’s biggest entertainment company and altered the landscape for Hollywood. The same deal added Hulu to Disney’s own dedicated streaming service, and combined networks like FX and its offshoots to Disney’s TV properties, which already included ABC and the explicitly Disney-branded TV networks.
Amid controversy, Paramount casts a diversion spell with new Dungeons & Dragons trailer
The world of Dungeons & Dragons rocked a little harder than usual over the weekend as a months-long controversy regarding the game’s licensing agreements spilled over onto Twitter. As the hashtag #BoycottDNDMovie circulated online, confusing those without a working knowledge of the games, its rules, and expansions, Paramount prepped a rebuttal: A new trailer free of that conversation.
Rise Of Skywalker
Somehow it’s been three years since Palpatine returned. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was our final cinematic disappointment before the COVID-19 pandemic made our lives a near-constant disappointment. While some of us used Chewbacca’s fake demise as a signal to take a break from Star Wars for a while, others have gone on to say, “No, seriously, Andor is really good.” One thing that The Rise Of Skywalker definitely did was end the Star Wars sequel trilogy that made our social media timelines a nightmare for the last decade.
Jennifer Connelly wants an Oscar for Tom Cruise after his "extraordinary" Top Gun: Maverick performance
A certified rider on the ridge for the box office, Tom Cruise undoubtedly stands as one of the big screen’s MVPs and has a trophy case to match. One award he’s still missing, however, is an Academy Award; although he’s nabbed three nominations over his decades-long career, Cruise still has yet to take home a statuette.
Tom Hanks, Andrew Dominik's Blonde lead 2023 Razzie Award nominations
While tomorrow’s Oscar nominations will set out to celebrate everything good that happened in cinema over the last year, the Razzie Award nominations are here now to revel in some of the truly bad performances and projects from 2022. Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads this year’s nominations,...
Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
