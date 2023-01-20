Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
WALB 10
Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Fog, showers first part of the day. Some sun gets us into the middle 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers come again tomorrow with a good breeze. Cooler and drier Friday. Light rain late Saturday. Rain and thunder Sunday.
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and rainy evening will continue for southwest Georgia with no end to rain expected tonight. Overall, the weather for tonight will be rainy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm front will continue to lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico to drive in more moisture for this continued rainfall. However, this front will also aid in the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold frontal passage that will take place on Sunday as well. Current guidance has the strongest of storms to move in starting in the late morning with a chance for severe weather through the early afternoon ( Estimated from 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday). Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) with threats of damaging winds (5%), flash flooding (5%), and tornadoes (2%). Otherwise, highs will get into the low 70s with lows in the 40s overnight due to the cold front passing through. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures as warm as the low 60s for highs and as cold as the mid-30s overnight. However, cloud cover returns Tuesday evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Another system will entire southwest Georgia as early as Wednesday morning. The SPC already highlights far portions of SWGA under a 15% chance (Slight Risk) for severe weather over our far western counties. The exact details of the severe threat cannot be determined at this time, but we can expect chances for all modes of severe weather for now. We’ll begin to see temperatures cool off again after Wednesday’s cold front. The front will push us back into the 50s and 30s for several days after.
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
WALB 10
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
WALB 10
Georgia ranked best state to start business for nine consecutive years
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Peach State has become a magnet for entrepreneurs and many are finding themselves in the greater Valdosta area. Georgia is ranked the best state to start a business. That’s according to Area Development Magazine. It’s also something that business owners in Valdosta agree with.
Comments / 0