Venice, FL

snntv.com

Artists from all over the world take to Sarasota's Bayfront Park

SARASOTA- Bayfront Park filled with hundreds of people and artists from all over the world. Embracing Our Differences (EOD) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to use the power of art to celebrate and promote diversity. One way they accomplish this is through their annual international outdoor art exhibition.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Aqua Plumbing & Air feeds 500 at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Aqua Plumbing & Air, a Suncoast heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, partnered with Gorman Company, a plumbing wholesale company, to host the 6th annual “Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Venice lands IMG Academy transfer QB

VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - On top of the addition of South Plantation's Jadyn Glasser, the Venice Indians have also landed junior QB Ryan Downes from IMG Academy. In his sophomore season with the Ascenders, Downes appeared in 5 games throwing for 354 yards and 5 touchdowns. IMG's Jayden Bradford garnered most of the starting duties, with Downes and two other QB's vying for playing time in a back-up role.
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Parrish HS cheerleaders win 27th annual competition

PARRISH (SNN TV) - A big congratulations goes out to the Parrish Community High School cheerleading team. They won the 27th annual cheerleading competition on January 16 at the Manatee County Fair. They've now won the event two years in a row. Jeanna Davies and Bailee French coach the team.
PARRISH, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota's Casey Kelly re-signs with KBO's LG Twins

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (SNN-TV) - After a career-best season, Sarasota's Casey Kelly has come to an agreement with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year contract early in the offseason. Making 27 starts for the Twins last season as their No. 1 starter, his fourth-straight year...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Sheriff's Office Creates K9 Calendars For a Good Cause

Charlotte County Sheriffs Office collaborated with Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization who donates K9s all across the country. Charlotte County Deputy First Class Steven Sella reached out to the program. "I did some online research and came across the program and I submitted an application and the director...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Battery suspect bites officer amid struggle during arrest

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Saturday, January 21st on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, just after 5 pm, 36-year-old Darryl Williams allegedly grabbed, pulled, and tossed a pregnant woman around at her home.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Christian wins SSAC 1A & 3A Championships

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Over the weekend, both Sarasota Christian’s Boys and Girls Basketball teams won the 1A and 3A SSAC Championships respectively. The Blazers used a smothering full court defense to slow down the Classical Academy of Sarasota Patriots and take home the 1A title, 47-33. The Lady Blazers...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Josh Phillips named Sailors head football coach

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Sailors’ director of athletics Shane Ahles announced Monday afternoon Josh Phillips is the new football coach. A former defensive coordinator at Manatee High, Phillips replaces Brody Wiseman, who coached the Sailors the past three seasons. After attending Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Phillips went to Yale...
BRADENTON, FL

